 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
centerpiece

Four Tolton wrestlers secure spots in state semifinals

Four Tolton wrestlers secure spots in state semifinals

Six Tolton wrestlers entered Mizzou Arena for Day 1 of the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 1 wrestling tournament Wednesday, and five of them will return again Thursday.

"We talked to the boys the last few days," Tolton wrestling coach Ross Rosenbaum said. "We just said, 'It's a whole new season. It doesn't matter what seed you are, where you got drawn. (You've) got to go wrestle for six minutes and good things are going to happen.'

Tolton head coach Ross Rosenbaum yells

Tolton coach Ross Rosenbaum yells instructions to one of his wrestlers during the first day of the MSHSAA Boys Class 1 State Championships on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Tolton had six wrestlers qualify for the tournament.
Tolton’s 126-pound wrestler Frank Ruether celebrates

Tolton wrestler Frank Ruether celebrates his win over Fatima’s Cody Strope during the first day of the MSHSAA Boys Class 1 State Championships on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Ruether came back to win with a pin after being seven points down.
Tolton’s 165-pound wrestler Frank Hazelrigg, left, takes a face plant

Tolton wrestler Frank Hazelrigg, front, duals St. Pius X’s Kavan Slater of the MSHSAA Boys Class 1 State Championships on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Hazelrigg won both his bouts Wednesday in less than two minutes, 30 seconds.
Tolton’s 138-pound wrestler Elliot Kormeier

Tolton wrestler Elliot Kormeier, right, fights the pin from Butler’s Kellen Long during the first day of the MSHSAA Boys Class 1 State Championships on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Kormeier lost the bout by major decision.
Tolton’s 150-pounder wrestler Justus Martin, top, takes on Mayville’s Kaleb Jestes

Tolton wrestler Justus Martin, top, takes on Mayville’s Kaleb Jestes during the first day of the MSHSAA Boys Class 1 State Championships on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Martin, along with three other Tolton wrestlers, advance to the state semifinals.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023

    Studying sports journalism

    Reach me at bhwd3@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you