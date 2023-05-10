For the second consecutive season, John Harre found himself in a position with Tolton boys tennis’ season on the line, and for the second season in a row, he prevailed.

Harre sealed the Trailblazers’ second straight MSHSAA Class 1 District 7 team championship Wednesday, defeating Kirksville’s No. 5 Max Walker in two sets. His final point sent Tolton’s players leaping over the short fence at Cosmo Park.

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying sports journalism Reach me at bhwd3@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.