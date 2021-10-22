Hickman girls volleyball beat Troy Buchanan in straight sets, 3-0.
The Trojans kept the score close in the final sets, but Hickman prevailed 25-17, 27-25, 26-24.
Kewpies coach Greg Gunn said the team was focused and maintained composure down the stretch.
“We have the ability to attack the ball with different hitters,” Gunn said. “It gives setters options and it makes the defense have to think about those (different options).”
The Kewpies face Timberland on Monday.
Tolton girls volleyball cruises past Tipton in first round of districts
Tolton dominated Tipton, sweeping the Cardinals in straight sets in the first round of districts. The Trailblazers move on to the championship match at 3 p.m. Saturday and will face off against the winner of the Stover-Russellville match.
Rock Bridge boys soccer wins first match of its home tournament
Rock Bridge boys soccer started the tournament on a high note, beating Poplar Bluff 3-1 with freshman Henry Jenks, junior Cooper Allen and senior Andrew Copeland scoring.
Rock Bridge will try to keep the momentum going in its next match against Gateway Academy at 1:15 p.m. Saturday.
Top-3 girls for Tolton lead Trailblazers to victory
Tolton girls cross country's top three proved to be the difference, as the Trailblazers won in the Bowling Green Invite with 46 points.
Elyse Wilmes finished first with a time of 17 minutes, 55.78 seconds and was the only runner to cross the finish line on the 5K course in under 18 minutes.
Wilmes was followed by her freshman teammate Madison Taylor, who finished fifth in 19:38.87. She was followed by Olivia Andrews in eighth in 20:12.06.
Lainey Maddix and Jillian Andrews wrapped up the Trailblazers' scoring with 22nd and 26th place finishes, respectively.
Tolton enters the MSHSAA Class 3 District 3 sectional meet Saturday at Arcadia Valley.
Burns wins; Tolton finishes second at Bowling Green Invite
Bowling Green Junior Connor Burns dominated at Bowling Green, winning in 15 minutes, 33.56 seconds. Bruns was 20 seconds clear of the next runner.
Blair Oaks took the team title over Tolton 110-98.
Senior Garrett Wilmes led the Trailblazers by finishing fifth in 16:39.80. Luke Knollmeyer and John Glaude earned top-15 finishes with times of 17:27.22 and 17:27.62, respectively. Zane Meyer gave Tolton one more top-25 finish at 25th in 17:56.36.
Tolton will race in the Class 3District 3 sectional meet Saturday at Arcadia Valley .