After beating William Chrisman to start the Rock Bridge Invitational onFriday, Hickman boys soccer won its final two matches Saturday to finish the tournament undefeated.
The Kewpies were dominant in both matches, a 5-2 win over Monett and a 3-0 win over Ozark. The Kewpies continue to pile on wins with their season record improving to 14-1-1.
Hickman’s next match is at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Marshall.
Rock Bridge finishes strong in home tournament
Following a tough 4-1 loss to Fort Zumwalt South on Friday, Rock Bridge boys soccer bounced back with two wins to close out the Rock Bridge Invitational.
The Bruins started with a 3-1 win over Ozark and then finished the tournament shutting out Monett 5-0 .
Following the tournament, the Bruins‘ record improved to 6-7-1.
Rock Bridge’s next match is against Battle at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home.
Tolton wins on the road against Kirksville
Tolton boys soccer won its third match in a row with a 3-0 win over Kirksville. Forward Patrick Yllescas scored twice and defender Steven Becvar found the third goal in the Trailblazers’ shutout.
It was the group’s third shutout in a row, improving its record to 9-5.
Tolton’s next match will be at home at 5 p.m. Wednesday against Guadalupe Centers .
Rock Bridge boys and girls cross country finish 1st in Kentucky
Rock Bridge traveled to Owensboro, Kentucky, to compete in the Kentucky Wesleyan Fast Cats Classic.
Both the boys and girls teams finished first. The boys scored a perfect 15, while the girls scored a 23 . Carolyn Ford finished first in the 5,000-meter run in 18 minutes, 1.99 seconds.
Rock Bridge cross country’s next match will be districts Oct. 30.
Hickman boys and girls cross country competes in Kearney Invitational
Hickman raced in the Kearney Invitational and had strong performances from both its boys and girls teams. The boys finished second out of 15 teams,while the girls finished sixth out of 12.
The boys had multiple top-20 finishers in Evan Hughes (fourth), Will Cherrington (fifth), Marshall Reed (12th), Tucker Abrams (13th) and Sean Keys (19th).
Girls runner Ellie Eastman finished 12th.
Hickman cross country’s next match will be districts Oct. 30.
Rock Bridge splits games
{p dir=”ltr”}Rock Bridge softball went 1-1 , beating Kickapoo 8-3 and losing 10-8 to Webb City.
{p dir=”ltr”}Cydney Fullerton and Sophie Schupp both homered against Kickapoo. Fullerton finished the game 3 for 4 with three RBI and two runs.
{p dir=”ltr”}Freshman Addie Morris pitched a complete game against Kickapoo, allowing two earned runs.
{h3 dir=”ltr”}Tolton struggles in second day of Rolla Tournament{/h3}
Following a 3-0 start to the tournament Friday, Tolton had two more games in the Rolla Tournament.
Both games ended as loses for the Trailblazers. Tolton lost 6-4 against Francis Howell off a walk-off home run, followed by a 12-3 loss to Rolla to put its tournament record at 3-2.
Tolton’s next match will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the districts .
Hickman finishes fourth in Lebanon Pinkfest
Hickman volleyball played well through pool play, winning 2-0 against Blue Eye and finishing with a 1-1 tie against Lebanon and Hermann.
In bracket play, the Kewpies didn’t win a set, falling 2-0 against Marshfield and then being eliminated by Lebanon in another 2-0 loss.
Hickman’s next match will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday against Eldon .