Over 1,800 miles and a small chunk of the Atlantic Ocean separate where Evens Appolon spent the first 14 years of his life and the place that’s home to him today.
The 6-foot-9 Tolton senior center originates from Port-au-Prince, Haiti, the country’s capital city. Appolon’s mother, Aliphonse Appolon, and more than 2 million others call the metropolis home.
“The lifestyle is way different,” Evens Appolon said. “In Haiti, you just kind of go to school … and it’s kind of dangerous.”
That danger recently reached a boiling point when the U.S. State Department instituted a ‘Do not travel’ advisory Dec. 1 for Haiti because of the Caribbean nation’s civil unrest, specifically in Port-au-Prince.
“But coming here (to Columbia),” Evens Appolon added, “you go to a good school, get a good education and play basketball.”
Appolon transitioned into the Columbia community four years ago with the help of POWERforward, a Haitian-based organization aimed at guiding young athletes in the transition from Haiti to the United States.
That’s how Appolon connected with his host parents, John Boyer and Holly Boyer. They welcomed the then-15-year-old into their home, adding the Creole-speaking freshman to a household with four other boys: Joshua (26 years old), Matt (23), Justin (19) and Lucas (16).
“Evens works hard,” John Boyer said. “He’s assimilated well, (and) he’s become a brother to my other children.”
A transition from one country to another can present challenges, and that proved to be the case for Appolon. Language was the first barrier for the then-freshman, affecting him at school and his new home and while playing basketball.
“Obviously, with English being (Appolon’s) second language, I think he’s kind of been behind the eight ball twice in terms of not understanding the English language but also basketball jargon,” Tolton boys basketball coach Jeremy Osborne said.
Boyer said Appolon worked through that language barrier with the help of a French teacher who lived in the neighborhood.
“(Appolon) really worked hard on trying to improve his English skills along with everything else,” Boyer said. “And the thing about it, too, I mean, at Tolton, the teachers were extremely patient.”
Patience and hard work embodied the beginning of Appolon’s journey to the United States, and they are traits he carried with him as his dream of playing basketball became a reality.
NBA greats, local talent inspire Appolon’s play and vision
Growing up in Haiti, Appolon said basketball was not usually the sole focus for aspiring athletes.
“I used to play soccer a lot,” Appolon said. “It’s (the) Caribbean; everybody plays soccer, so soccer is big over there.”
Although soccer served as the primary sport for most of his childhood, Appolon’s mindset shifted as a teenager.
“I remember (the) first time I saw a Kobe (Bryant) picture,” Appolon said. “I’m like, ‘Dang, he’s huge. This guy is tall.’ And then after that, I started (to) watch NBA games.”
Those games sparked Appolon’s love for the game of basketball, a passion that only continued to blossom once he started playing the sport at the age of 14.
“(My family) used to hate the fact that I played basketball because they said it was too physical,” Appolon said. “They’re excited now, seeing how far (I have come).”
Appolon’s basketball journey began with personal growth and motivation, key characteristics of his development. He worked on improving his athleticism, specifically jumping, and eventually attended a basketball camp in Haiti.
While strengthening his skill set, Appolon took the time to watch the game at the professional level. He developed a passion for DeMarcus Cousins, a former Sacramento Kings center, as well as LeBron James, the NBA’s newly crowned scoring leader.
Appolon said the way each of those stars played stood out to him, specifically their abilities to wreak havoc in the paint and dunk on opposing defenders. Dunking, in particular, is a trait that has translated into Appolon’s game.
“It’s crazy, man. I’ve noticed, when I dunk, everybody goes crazy,” Appolon said. “I’ve got to keep doing that. … I like that.”
The highlight-reel dunks have become a natural part of Tolton’s offense, but they offer a stark contrast to what Appolon looked like when he first stepped onto the court for the Trailblazers.
“That first year, I think he was very, very raw,” Osborne said. “He showed a lot of glimpses but never put it together consistently, just based (on) the fact that he hadn’t had a whole lot of reps yet. The more reps he got, the better he got.”
Appolon earned more repetitions through training with former MU men’s basketball forward Laurence Bowers, who was the first person to train him once he moved to Missouri, as well as Columbia College graduate Pep Stanciel.
More recently, former Columbia College forward, and international player, Lucky Ogbomo also spent time working with Appolon. Ogbomo is from Nigeria, and he also experienced what it was like to play far away from his family while competing in Columbia.
“As an individual, thousands of miles away from home, you know the difficulties (Appolon) goes through every day, missing his family but still putting in the work,” Ogbomo said.
Appolon first met the 2018 Columbia College graduate following a game against Hickman in 2021. Ogbomo approached Appolon after the game and offered him an opportunity to join his program that focuses on developing athletes both mentally and physically.
“What I will say makes Evens different from who he was before now would be him being hungry for success,” Ogbomo said. “I tell him this all the time: ‘We stay hungry, but we also stay humble with it.’”
Boyer said he first saw Appolon begin to break away from the pack this past summer while playing with the Mid Mo Elite, a youth basketball team.
“It’s just like he found a new gear and just took off,” Boyer said. “The way he’s really accelerated over the last year, I think he’s still going to continue to improve.”
The experience and assistance from a trio of local standout players, along with Osborne, enriched Appolon with techniques on how to become a stronger post presence and natural center. Even with the immense amount of information, Appolon did not let it overwhelm him.
“He’s a quick learner,” Osborne said. “The thing that impressed me the most was his willingness to learn, his eagerness to get better (and) how much he wanted to get better. When you have that and the potential that kid has, you’re going to get positive results.”
That mindset culminated in a stat line of 7.2 points on 63% shooting and 6.1 rebounds per game in the 2021-22 season.
Final home game, state title hopes
Appolon and Tolton boys basketball advanced to the Class 4 state championship game one season ago, falling to Vashon 57-49 in Springfield.
“We have a chip on our shoulder — and it’s to win state,” Appolon said. “We tried it last year. It didn’t work … , but we have another chance this year.”
The Trailblazers graduated several players from that championship-level roster, including current Pepperdine forward Jevon Porter, William Woods guard Tahki Chievous and one of Appolon’s host siblings, Justin Boyer.
But Osborne and Tolton brought back four juniors — guard James Lee, guard Aden Tipton, forward Izaak Porter and Appolon — and added Andrew Fallis as well, giving the Trailblazers five seniors to lead their charge back to the state competition.
“I think that, with the group we have returning, we’re fielding pretty much a whole new team,” Osborne said. “It’s been kind of a process in getting it together this year, but I think we’re ready to try to make a run.”
Tolton’s first opportunity at a second consecutive push to the state tournament will come March 1, when the top-seeded Trailblazers (17-8) face the winner of No. 4 Southern Boone (15-8) and No. 5 Blair Oaks (15-9) in the second round of the Class 4 District 9 tournament in Westphalia.
Before the team embarks on a potential district and state championship run, Appolon and Tolton will play their final home game of the season, hosting St. Francis Borgia (20-4) at 7 p.m. Friday.
One week before Friday’s matchup, the Trailblazers celebrated senior night, honoring Appolon and his fellow seniors. Tolton suffered a 68-57 defeat to rival nonconference foe Helias, but Appolon left a lasting impact with a highlight reel of slam dunks in an 11-point performance.
“(Appolon’s dunking ability) brings a lot of energy,” Izaak Porter said following the game. “We had a lot of dunkers last year and not too many this year.”
With the clock ticking down on his senior season, a vision of the future has started to take shape for Appolon.
Boyer said Appolon has received offers from Division II, Division III, NAIA and junior colleges, and the senior plans to major in business at his next destination.
The decision on where Appolon’s story continues will come within the next couple of months, according to Boyer.
Wherever his path takes him, though, Osborne said his impact will not be forgotten.
“You couldn’t ask for a better kid to be a part of your program for four years,” Osborne said. “It’s not necessarily how many points or rebounds and blocks he gets, but he’s a really good teammate. He’s a great leader.”