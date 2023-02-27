Tolton girls basketball coach Sam Sexauer talks to his team during a timeout (copy)

Sam Sexauer is determined to revitalize a Tolton girls basketball program that hasn’t seen a winning season since 2017-18, and this season marked a step toward that vision.

“What I’ve learned the last two years kind of growing with what I had last year, and what we had out there this year, is that it’s hard,” the second-year coach said. “To be totally honest, (in) girls basketball, Tolton had become an afterthought.”

