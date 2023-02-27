Sam Sexauer is determined to revitalize a Tolton girls basketball program that hasn’t seen a winning season since 2017-18, and this season marked a step toward that vision.
“What I’ve learned the last two years kind of growing with what I had last year, and what we had out there this year, is that it’s hard,” the second-year coach said. “To be totally honest, (in) girls basketball, Tolton had become an afterthought.”
Sexauer guided the Trailblazers to a 9-17 record this season, a sign of progress following a 5-15 mark one season ago. Tolton’s year came to an end Thursday in a 63-22 loss to Montgomery County, the No. 1 seed in the Class 3 District 7 tournament.
“We knew going in there, we had nothing to lose,” sophomore forward Sadie Sexauer said. “Our mindset was to end the season (playing) as hard as we possibly could and the best we possibly could, and I feel like we did that.”
Tolton entered the year with one of the state’s youngest varsity rosters, featuring 15 underclassmen and only one senior, Molly Gibson, who offered leadership but had not played basketball since her eighth-grade year.
The Trailblazers also brought back only three players with limited varsity experience to the roster: sophomore forward Sadie Sexauer, sophomore guard Jillian Aholt and junior guard Eva Viox.
Sadie blossomed into the team’s go-to talent, averaging team-highs of 9.5 points per game and 5.6 rebounds per game. She was named to the Class 3 District 7 All-District Team on Monday, the lone Tolton player represented.
“I kind of just learned how to not be so timid (and how to) be more aggressive,” Sadie said. “(The All-District honor) means a lot to me ... (it) means a lot that my hard work has paid off.”
Aholt, who Sam Sexauer said should have also earned All-District honors, provided quite an impact too. The second-year shooting guard tallied 9.4 points per game along with a team-high 2.4 assists and 3.2 steals per game.
“As far as talent goes on a basketball court, (Aholt’s) the most talented girl we had,” Sam Sexauer said. “She truly is a game changer, ... just changes the game with her speed and athletic ability and that’s just a big part of who she is.”
Viox, the third returner, played in only 12 games after a concussion ended her season. The junior is also an all-district talent in softball at the catcher position and suffered a separate concussion in the fall softball season, aiding in the decision to hold her out for the remainder of the season.
Without Viox, the Trailblazers turned to a host of freshmen to offset the absence. Guard Makaylin Viet and forward Kenadie May emerged as the most dynamic of the newcomers, averaging a combined 11.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
Viet, the team’s primary point guard, flashed an ability to score the ball on multiple occasions, registering the team’s highest single-game point total with 20 points.
“(Viet) has a knack for finding the spots on the court,” Sam Sexauer said. “If I’m grading out the freshmen for sure, then she was the highlight.”
A trio of other guards — Macie Reynolds, Lexi Sexauer and Bella Trim —showcased promise in their first years, too. They contributed on a lower-minute basis but combined for 8.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and two steals per game.
Tolton, despite starting the season on a five-game losing streak, finished the season with victories in nine of its final 21 games. The Trailblazers picked up three consecutive victories in late January, including a win over Eugene to capture third place in the Russellville Tournament.
They also defeated New Bloomfield 66-52 in the first round of the Class 3 District 7 tournament, knocking off the Wildcats for the second time this season. This marked Tolton’s second postseason victory in as many years following its upset victory of South Callaway in Sam Sexauer‘s first year.
Chemistry, according to Sadie Sexauer, played a large role in the team’s heightened success.
“Out of every single team I’ve ever played on, this is probably the best chemistry we’ve ever had,” Sadie said. “It’s just good to know that we can take that chemistry for the next however many years and take it and grow.”
Tolton will bring this nucleus back for the next two years while also ushering in the next wave of Trailblazers into the program.
“It’s going to be a good incoming freshman class,” Sam Sexauer said. “The best part of that is I don’t have a ton on my roster right now whose focus is basketball outside of the season, and the (incoming) freshman class has several whose primary sport is basketball.”
Under Sexauer, the revolving door of different coaching staffs has ended. He led Tolton to its first season of more than six wins since the 2018-19 year while laying the seeds for the program to grow.
“The potential is there, we just need to apply it,” Sadie Sexauer said.