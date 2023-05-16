With three holes left Tuesday in the MSHSAA Class 3 tournament at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield, Tolton boys golf’s Andrew Fallis was in prime position to make a run at the individual title.

The Trailblazers’ star was coming off a birdie on 15 and was just one stroke behind the leader, Bishop LeBlond’s Tim Johnston. Heading to the 16th tee, Fallis just wanted to keep his momentum rolling.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at kvincent@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700