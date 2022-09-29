Nico Lopez pulls at James Lee (copy)

Tolton wide receiver James Lee breaks a tackle against Putnam County on Sept. 2 at Tolton. James, along with his brother Cameron, have accounted for 60% of Tolton's touchdowns this season.

 Madi Winfield

The term "iron sharpens iron" is used frequently in football, and for brothers Cameron and James Lee, it has played a key role in Tolton’s success.

“So when it comes to those two guys you can tell growing up they help sharpen each other's skills and there out here, it's a friendly competition and I think both of those guys make each other better,” wide receiver and defensive backs coach Jerrell Jackson said. “There’s no selfish approach, you got a guy like James Lee that was the man last year and you got somebody with you that can make plays just as well and just seeing his adjustment is amazing to watch just due to him being proud to see his brother ball out.”

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you