Tolton boys golf coach Joe Bellmer still remembers the first time he heard Garrett McIntosh hit golf balls on the driving range at Columbia Country Club. McIntosh was just 7 years old, but Bellmer said the sound the ball made at impact off McIntosh's club face was one that only truly good players created.
Two weeks later, Bellmer saw McIntosh putt for the first time.
"I looked at his putting grip. I'm like, 'Who taught you how to do that?'" Bellmer recalled. "(McIntosh) goes, 'I don't know. It's just the way I (do) it.' I said, 'Well, don't ever change it, because it's perfect.'"
Now, eight years later, McIntosh is a sophomore on the Tolton golf team and Bellmer is the Trailblazers' coach, but the two's relationship goes far beyond that — it's a friendship.
"I just love spending time with him," McIntosh said. "He's one of my best friends on the golf course and off the golf course."
Bellmer and McIntosh are almost inseparable now. They sit next to each other on every bus ride to Tolton's tournaments. Bellmer drives, and McIntosh functions as co-pilot in the front passenger seat. According to McIntosh, the drives feature "nonstop chatter" between the two.
Bellmer and McIntosh have become so comfortable with one another that on their drives to and from the golf course, McIntosh will regularly answer Bellmer's phone for the Tolton coach. On one occasion, Bellmer received a call from his wife, and he nodded to McIntosh to answer the phone. McIntosh picked up the call and talked to Bellmer's wife as if the call was meant for him. Bellmer never said a word.
While Bellmer and McIntosh spend countless hours together at Columbia Country Club or at Tolton golf practice, that wasn't always the case. It wasn't until McIntosh made the decision in eighth grade to attend Tolton for high school that their friendship began to blossom.
Bellmer, an assistant coach for Tolton at the time, decided to take McIntosh out for a few practice rounds at Columbia Country Club before McIntosh became a Trailblazer. Instantly, Bellmer noticed McIntosh had a maturity on the course far beyond his years to pair with the ball striking that got Bellmer's attention years prior.
"It wasn't so much his game. It's the fact that he knew how to kind of manage the game," Bellmer said. "He was saying things to me in eighth grade when we would play that a lot of kids didn't learn until they were seniors in high school. About where he wanted to start the ball, where he wanted the ball to come down, he was looking at his lie."
"That's a sign of someone who knows how to play golf. They just don't hit golf balls. They know how to play golf."
It didn't take long before McIntosh and Bellmer's practice rounds became a regular fixture of their routine. Now, the two can be seen playing together at Columbia Country Club regularly, and during summers, they play together multiple times a week.
Bellmer and McIntosh can talk to each other for hours, but in their practice rounds together, sometimes they will go holes at a time without speaking, just focusing on their golf. Bellmer believes this is because the two's connection has become so strong that conversation isn't always necessary.
"That's the way Garrett and I are," Bellmer said. "I know exactly what he's thinking before I even ask him."
McIntosh's mother, Jill McIntosh, believes it's no mistake that Bellmer and Garrett McIntosh quickly took an interest in one another. Despite their difference in age being almost a half century, Jill McIntosh sees many similarities between the two.
"They take a similar approach, not just to the game of golf, but really kind of to life in general," Jill McIntosh explained. "I think a quiet intensity is a good way to describe both of them. They appear calm on the surface, but boy, those wheels are always turning and they're giving everything 1,000%."
When McIntosh and Bellmer play together, their intensity becomes less quiet as their competitive natures reveal themselves with friendly banter about each other's golf games.
If Bellmer hits a good drive, he almost always has something to say to McIntosh. When McIntosh drives it past Bellmer, he always has a response. "You don't have that shot," one will say. "You're not that good, I can't believe you made that putt," the other will say in return.
But Bellmer, who's notorious amongst Columbia Country Club members for his witty trash talk, has had to start eating his words more frequently this year as McIntosh's golf game catches up to his coach's.
"It used to be a lot more last year because I beat him every time, and I never let him forget," Bellmer said. "Now, he's starting to beat me, and he's not letting me (forget)."
While trash talk is inevitable when McIntosh and Bellmer meet on the course, their mutual respect is the defining characteristic of their relationship. Between verbal jabs, McIntosh often asks Bellmer for his opinion on everything from his swing to his mindset.
"I just have so much trust in him," McIntosh said, "because there's so many times when I've been struggling and it just turns around after a little bit of range time or talking about what I need to do."
That trust paid dividends in McIntosh's freshman campaign.
At the 2022 MSHSAA Class 3 District 2 tournament, McIntosh shot a disappointing 12-over 83. He and Bellmer immediately headed to the Franklin County Country Club driving range after the round. After seeing McIntosh take a few swings, Bellmer identified a problem with McIntosh's ball position that was hindering his ability to control his ball flight.
A week later, McIntosh shot back-to-back 73s to finish fifth at the Class 3 state tournament and helped Tolton capture it's first team state championship.
This year, McIntosh and Bellmer hope to lead the Trailblazers back to the state tournament when they play in the Class 3 District 2 tournament Monday at Eagle Knoll Golf Club in Hartsburg.
Qualifying as a team for the state tournament is currently the priority for Tolton, but no matter how the Trailblazers' season concludes, Bellmer and McIntosh don't plan on spending much time apart in the offseason.
"Outside of the golf season, it's very rare we'll go a day or two without texting or calling each other," Bellmer said. "He's almost like a second son to me."