SPRINGFIELD — Tolton boys basketball's improbable run in the MSHSAA Class 4 tournament ended in heartbreaking fashion Friday at the Hammons Student Center in Springfield.
Facing Lafayette (St. Joseph) on St. Patrick's Day, the Fighting Irish channeled their "luck" into efficiency, draining 16 3-pointers in a 78-57 rout of the Trailblazers in the Class 4 third-place game.
Tolton placed fourth in Class 4 one season after a second-place finish. Lafayette (23-8) earned its first top-four finish since placing second in Class 4 in the 2015-16 season.
"(The Fighting Irish) were very good from beyond the arc, and our defense, which has been what we've hung our hat on all year, they carved us up. Point blank," Tolton coach Jeremy Osborne said.
Lafayette guard George Galloway accounted for eight of those long-distance makes, finishing 75% from behind the arc and scoring 26 points.
The senior drilled a 3-pointer for Lafayette's first points and carried that momentum with him the rest of the way.
"I felt it in warmups, already knew I was going to be great," Galloway said.
Tolton faced a nine-point deficit in the first quarter but battled back to within one point in the second quarter. The matchup took a similar route as the Trailblazers' semifinal game against Vashon, however, they never took back the lead.
Lafayette closed the first half on an 11-2 run, blitzing Tolton with a trio of 3-pointers. Galloway capped the second quarter with two 3-pointers, giving him four in the first half.
"You definitely don't want to give up and allow them to run, especially to close a half or close a quarter," Osborne said. "You always want to win the last two minutes, and they won the last two."
Senior guard Camden Bennett added the other 3-pointer, one of his five makes from behind the arc. The Fighting Irish's season-long leading scorer tallied 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
"This is the game that we hoped we would have gotten yesterday to get us the opportunity to play for first place," Lafayette coach Kevin Bristol said. "The teams that you guys saw shooting-wise, how to move the ball, that's who we are."
Tolton's offense did not come to the defense's rescue. The Trailblazers shot just 39.1% from the field in the first half and 40.4% overall.
Sophomore Exavier "Zay" Wilson, who scored a team-high 18 points against Vashon, tallied 11 points against Lafayette but was held scoreless in the first half. The guard finished 4-of-14 from the field and turned the ball over four times.
Lafayette forced 13 Trailblazers turnovers and nabbed nine steals. Senior point guard Mikey Thomas tallied four steals and adding 12 points and nine assists.
The Fighting Irish scored nine points off turnovers, recording seven of those in the first quarter alone. Those miscues personified a bumpy start for Tolton, which aimed for a second consecutive top-three finish in Class 4.
"I think our defensive intensity really amped up, and we were able to share the ball on offense," Bennett said.
Lafayette's offensive onslaught occurred just one day after the Fighting Irish lost 82-57 to Central (Park Hills) in their Class 4 semifinal. It also came against one of the stingiest defenses in the state and one that held Vashon to less than 50 points for the sixth time all season Thursday.
The Trailblazers did not resemble that feared defense Friday. They only forced seven turnovers and allowed Lafayette to shoot 53.7% from the field, including 57.1% from behind the arc.
"We didn't show up on the defensive end today, and when you're playing against a good team, your margin for error is pretty small," Osborne said.
Tolton's up-tempo offense tried to keep up the pace but it struggled to do so following an injury to guard James Lee. The senior suffered a leg injury after being fouled on a drive to the basket, limiting his explosiveness the rest of the game.
Lee scored just two points after departing with the injury, limping through pain on the court. He returned minutes later but could not do much expect watch as the Fighting Irish rained down 3-pointers with slick ball movement.
"Unfortunately for (Lee) and for us, he really wasn't able to be James today due to the injury," Osborne said.
Sophomore guard Blake Pingeton and senior forward Izaak Porter led Tolton with 12 points each, while senior center Evens Appolon added nine points and three blocks. The Trailblazers outrebounded Lafayette 30-to-25.
The loss marked the end of an era for the Trailblazers' program, bringing a close to the careers of Porter, Lee, Appolon and Andrew Fallis. Tolton captured a second-place finish in Class 4 one season ago and a district championship in 2020-21 with those names.
"It was special to have them back together for this final run," Osborne said. "For them to be able to experience back-to-back Final Fours as a senior group, it's pretty special. Not a lot of schools get to do that."
Tolton finished the season 21-11, advancing to yet another semifinal under Osborne, who will begin his 10th year at the helm next season. The roster will look quite different with three of the Trailblazers' top-four leading scorers departing, but the legacies of others are set to begin.
Southern Boone places fourth after slow start
Southern Boone girls basketball finished fourth in the Class 4 tournament for the second time in school history at the Hammons Student Center in Springfield.
The Eagles dropped their third-place game 57-39 to Park Hills Central. Southern Boone was outscored by 11 points in the first half and failed to rally back.
"I'll just tell you, the last two games, we haven't had it offensively," Southern Boone coach Damon Wren said. "We haven't had shots go down. ... We tried our best. They gave everything I asked. I'm proud."
Park Hills Central held Southern Boone scoreless for the first two minutes of the game and carried that defensive integrity with them throughout the game. The Rebels forced 12 turnovers, turning those into seven points.
Southern Boone never led in the contest — it battled back from its early deficit to come within two points. However, Park Hills Central countered that push with a 12-2 run between the first and second quarters to take a commanding 11-point lead into halftime.
Junior forward Kinley Norris scored nine of her team-high 14 points in the first half, providing a cushion for the Rebels. Sophomore guards Taylor O'Connor and Allysa O'Connor each scored in double figures, too, adding 12 and 10 points, respectively.
"Our kids came back today and refused to lose," Park Hills Central coach Josh Mapes said. "It tells you what kind of kids they are when you bounce back at a game like that."
Junior guard Chloe Bukowsky led the Eagles' offense, tallying 11 points. Paige Morse and Emilee DeHaas — a pair of seniors playing in their final game — scored nine and eight points, respectively.
DeHaas, who set the Southern Boone career rebounding record Thursday in the Eagles' loss to Vashon, grabbed six rebounds before fouling out to end her storied high school career.
"It's crazy. I feel like I've set so many records this year," DeHaas said. "Going into these games, you just have to lay it all on the line because you don't know when it's going to be over."
Park Hills Central consistently crowded the paint to limit DeHaas and counter the Eagles' size advantage. The result translated into a 34.1% shooting performance for Southern Boone, including a 3-of-16 tally from behind the arc.
The Rebels brought that defensive momentum and intensity onto the offensive end as well. They shot 58.3% from the field and 47.6% from the 3-point line, limiting any opportunity for an Eagles comeback.
"3s pump us up," sophomore guard Sydney Miles said. "When someone makes a 3, we all just go crazy."
Miles and Norris displayed that emotion when the pair hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to thwart the Eagles' final comeback attempt and extend their lead to 16 points.
Southern Boone's highest finish in seven seasons coincides with the departures of seniors Kyra Massie, Majayla Garrett-Dudley, Morse, DeHaas and Ashlyne Ussery.
Each said their final goodbyes on the bench, while Massie left a lasting memory on those in the crowd with her effort. The 5-foot-3 guard put her body on the line twice to save loose balls, crashing into the scorer's table once.
"She's our firecracker," Wren said.
"Not letting the ball go out of bounds is just a part of being on a team like this. It's pretty special," Massie said.
Wren said that effort embodied the team, which battled against a pair of 25-win opponents on back-to-back nights to complete their season. The Eagles have laid the foundation for success and will have an opportunity to build on it behind Bukowsky.
"Our main goal for me as a programmer is to build a culture, and when you come to places like this, it's building a culture," Wren said.