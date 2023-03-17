SPRINGFIELD — Tolton boys basketball's improbable run in the MSHSAA Class 4 tournament ended in heartbreaking fashion Friday at the Hammons Student Center in Springfield.

Facing Lafayette (St. Joseph) on St. Patrick's Day, the Fighting Irish channeled their "luck" into efficiency, draining 16 3-pointers in a 78-57 rout of the Trailblazers in the Class 4 third-place game.

Tolton player Evens Appolon, flanked by Lafayette players Antonio Williams and Melik Reed, prepares to jump for a rebound

Tolton player Evens Appolon, flanked by Lafayette players Antonio Williams and Melik Reed, prepares to jump for a rebound in the MSHSAA Class 4 Boys Basketball third-place game against Lafayette on Friday at John Q. Hammons Student Center in Springfield. Appolon was second on the team with four rebounds in the loss.
Tolton player Evens Appolon goes up for a jump shot over Lafayette player Camden Bennett

Tolton player Evens Appolon goes up for a jump shot over Lafayette player Camden Bennett in the MSHSAA Class 4 Boys Basketball third-place game on Friday at John Q. Hammons Student Center in Springfield. Appolon had nine points in the loss, none of which came on three-point shots.
Tolton player James Lee has the ball swatted out from him

Tolton player James Lee has the ball swatted out from him in the MSHSAA Class 4 Boys Basketball third-place game against Lafayette on Friday at John Q. Hammons Student Center in Springfield. Despite Lafayette’s strong defense, Lee had nine points and led the team with six rebounds in the loss.
Tolton player Evens Appolons and Lafayette players Camden Bennett, George Galloway and Antonio Williams battle for the ball

Tolton player Evens Appolons and Lafayette players Camden Bennett, George Galloway and Antonio Williams battle for the ball in the MSHSAA Class 4 Boys Basketball third-place game on Friday at John Q. Hammons Student Center in Springfield. Bennett was second in points among both teams with 21 points in the win.
Southern Boone coach Damon Wren coaches his team

Southern Boone coach Damon Wren coaches his team in the MSHSAA Class 4 Girls Basketball third-place game against Central (Park Hills) on Friday at John Q. Hammons Student Center in Springfield. Wren was frequently displeased with the referees’ calls throughout the game; Southern Boone lost 57-39.
Southern Boone player Gracie Britton fights for a rebound with Central (Park Hills) player Alyssa O’Connor

Southern Boone player Gracie Britton fights for a rebound with Central (Park Hills) player Alyssa O’Connor in the MSHSAA Class 4 Girls Basketball third-place game on Friday at John Q. Hammons Student Center in Springfield. O’Connor finished with nine rebounds and Britton with two in the Central victory.
Southern Boone player Gracie Britton fights for a loose ball

Southern Boone player Gracie Britton fights for a loose ball in the MSHSAA Class 4 Girls Basketball third-place game against Central (Park Hills) on Friday at John Q. Hammons Student Center in Springfield. Britton played 12 minutes off the bench and scored four points.
Southern Boone player Paige Morse shoots a free throw

Southern Boone player Paige Morse shoots a free throw in the MSHSAA Class 4 Girls Basketball third-place game against Central (Park Hills) on Friday at John Q. Hammons Student Center in Springfield. Boone was 8-11 on free throws while Central was 10-21.
Southern Boone player Chloe Bukowsky and Central (Park Hills) players Sidney Miles and Halle Richardson wait to jump for a rebound

From left, Central (Park Hills) player Sidney Miles, Southern Boone player Chloe Bukowsky and Central (Park Hills)'s Halle Richardson wait to jump for a rebound in the MSHSAA Class 4 Girls Basketball third-place game on Friday at John Q. Hammons Student Center in Springfield. Bukowski had only three rebounds, but led the team with 11 points.
