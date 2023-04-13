Facing Duchesne’s Nathan Nickel in the 2022 MSHSAA Class 1 sectionals, Brady Farnan channeled the success of his idol — Serena Williams — en route to becoming the second Tolton boys tennis player to make the state tournament.
Farnan, a junior with budding confidence and a desire to battle while under pressure, is quickly becoming a player like the one he grew up modeling his game after.
His passion for the sport blossomed with Williams’ win over Caroline Wozniacki in the 2014 U.S. Open final.
Now, more than eight years after Williams’ resounding victory, Farnan has an opportunity to build upon his own legacy at Tolton, one that has guided the Trailblazers’ tennis program to new heights and continues to flourish as he rewrites the team’s history books.
Farnan rallied to a three-set victory over Nickel, needing a tiebreaker to clinch the Trailblazers’ first bid in the state tournament since Drew Hedrick in 2017.
He picked up the game-winning point on an ace, a moment that epitomized his first year in competitive tennis.
“That was crazy to me, because I knew I could do it, but I didn’t want to think too far ahead,” Farnan said. “I played a great first set in that sectional, and I didn’t play a good second set, and I was like, ‘OK, it’s now or never, like, I gotta do it.’ Then, I ended up winning that, and getting to state just meant the world for me.”
While Farnan’s stay at the state tournament culminated in a 1-2 record, it capped a memorable run for the Tolton program and marked the beginning of a new era for Trailblazers’ boys tennis under coach Tricia Vogt.
Six days before Farnan etched himself into Tolton’s history books as a state qualifier, he gave a preview of what was to come, clinching the Trailblazers’ 5-4 win over Moberly in the Class 1 District 7 championship.
“The team district match that he won was probably the hardest match he played last year,” Vogt said. “It was in Moberly against Ryan O’Loughlin, who was a freshman, and Brady lost his first set 3-6, then won the second set 6-3, and then barely won in a tiebreaker.”
The win marked Tolton’s first-ever district championship.
“It just came down to him, and he managed to win it,” Tolton junior Steven Becvar said. “(It was) a lot of fun. You kind of rush the court, so that was a really cool moment to win the district championship.”
Farnan’s march to state wasn’t many saw coming at the beginning of last season, considering the fact that he played baseball his freshman year at Tolton. A change of heart guided him to tennis, a sport he had played on the side since his childhood, for his sophomore campaign.
“I have to perform. I think that’s the biggest thing that I love about it. Like, at the end of the day, I’m the one who has to perform. It’s not on anyone else,” Farnan said. “I think that really pushes me a lot, because it’s me or nothing.”
Farnan, who has emerged as Tolton’s top player, continues to rack up victories this season.
He has totaled five singles wins, including against Duchesne and Class 2 challenger Capital City, as well as three doubles victories alongside Becvar.
Farnan also is a co-captain with Becvar, taking on the important role of a leader for a team with seven newcomers.
“To tell you the truth, he’s kind of the one that talked it up and got others to go out for tennis this year, because last year, we had a year that we only had 10 players, and we graduated four seniors,” Vogt said. “A big part of our team is people that he kind of encouraged (to play).”
Becvar said Farnan’s leadership and encouragement is evidenced in the way he promotes positivity among teammates and his desire to help anyone in need.
Farnan is familiar with the feelings of a first-year player, having recently gone through the process himself.
Those are lessons and experiences he’s been able to share with all of the newcomers.
“I think the biggest thing Steven and I have spoken upon is you just got to go at it,” Farnan said. “I had the same exact thing happen to me when I first started. Like, they don’t get the results they want … I think that’s the biggest thing we’ve reiterated is you just gotta go for it, because those shots will start to fall.”
For Farnan and a majority of the team, the shots are beginning to fall. Tolton, after defeating St. Dominic 6-3 on Wednesday, has won four consecutive duals, including a pair of 9-0 shutouts.
The Trailblazers are carrying momentum into the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Championship, which begins at 9 a.m. Friday in Town and Country.
Tolton will send two singles competitors — Farnan and Matt Jagger — and two doubles teams — Griffin Holdiman and Will Putnun, and John Harre and Evan Tollenaar — to the AAA Championship. The conference tournament is an opportunity for the Trailblazers to compete against several contenders from the St. Louis area.
“We have so many less limits this year. We definitely have a huge chance to go to state as a team, and I credit that to our experience this year,” Farnan said. “It’s having fun with your friends while playing and winning district titles. What more could you want?”