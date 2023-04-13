Facing Duchesne’s Nathan Nickel in the 2022 MSHSAA Class 1 sectionals, Brady Farnan channeled the success of his idol — Serena Williams — en route to becoming the second Tolton boys tennis player to make the state tournament.

Farnan, a junior with budding confidence and a desire to battle while under pressure, is quickly becoming a player like the one he grew up modeling his game after.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying sports journalism Reach me at bhwd3@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you