Facing Duchesne’s Nathan Nickel in the 2022 MSHSAA Class 1 sectionals, Brady Farnan channeled the success of his idol — Serena Williams — en route to becoming the second Tolton boys tennis player to make the state tournament.

Farnan, a junior with budding confidence and a desire to battle while under pressure, is quickly becoming a player like the one he grew up modeling his game after. His passion for the sport blossomed with Williams’ win over Caroline Wozniacki in the 2014 U.S. Open final.

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying sports journalism Reach me at bhwd3@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

