Tolton baseball, fresh off a 15-day hiatus, did not receive a warm welcome back greeting against Helias on Tuesday at Atkins Fields in Columbia.
Instead, the Crusaders’ leadoff hitter — senior designated hitter Drew Miller — drilled a leadoff home run to jumpstart the Helias offense en route to a commanding 8-3 victory for the visitors.
“’Don’t panic,’ that’s what I told the boys,” Tolton coach Ehrich Chick said. “Obviously, we weren’t prepared today.”
The Trailblazers’ 15-game winning streak, which stretched back to last season, came to an end in the loss, their first since April 23 against Eugene.
Tolton (1-1) found limited success against the Crusaders’ (8-1) starting pitcher Nate Roark. The senior held the Trailblazers’ usually potent offense to three runs over five innings.
“Even when (Roark) fell behind, he got right back in the at-bat,” Helias coach Chris Wyrick said. “For the most part, he was working ahead (in the count), which is good.”
Junior Cameron Lee provided one of the few bright spots for Tolton offensively, reaching base three times and scoring two runs. Lee and sophomore Alex Frost drilled back-to-back solo home runs on consecutive pitches in the fifth inning, the largest display of the Trailblazers’ offense.
Chick, who has referred to Lee as a “spark plug” in recent weeks, also noted the outfielder’s speed and resiliency as key attributes in this contest.
Those traits were on full display during the first inning, in which Lee reached first base on an error and then ran into the umpire trying to advance. With the ball still live, Lee found himself in a rundown but worked his magic to avoid an out.
“The (defender) got a little too close to me, and I play football, so I had to hit him with the juke,” Lee said. “(My speed) impacts the game so much. Plays and hits for some people are just bigger opportunities for me.” Lee also showcased his ability to stretch a single into a double in the fourth inning.
Helias capitalized on a five-run fifth inning against Tolton starter Connor Head, who allowed seven runs in 4.1 innings. The senior pitcher struck out four batters but struggled to overcome the team’s self-inflicted mistakes.
Entering the top of the fourth inning with a 2-1 deficit, Tolton watched that margin grow as junior Kase Winegar lined a RBI double off the glove of right fielder Liam Newman to plate another run.
“Winegar had a good night,” Wyrick said. “He put some balls in play, drove in some runs ... For the most part, the entire team had a good effort today.”
Miscues plagued the Trailblazers again in the fifth inning, as third baseman Alex Frost watched a sharp ground ball leap out of his glove for a single, which placed runners at the corners with no outs. After a walk and fielders choice loaded the bases, Winegar skied a single just over the outstretched glove of second baseman Justus Martin.
Sophomore Sam Ryan, who gave up only two hits and one run over the final 2.2 innings, relieved Head and induced a ground ball right away. However, a low throw to second sent the ball into right field, bringing home two more Crusaders.
“(Head) and (Ryan) pitched very well to keep us in the game. Hitting wise, we were just off and our approach is that we need to get better at the plate,” Chick said.
Ryan, after giving up back-to-back RBI singles to the next two batters, then retired eight consecutive Helias batters to end the game. Helias reliever David Hofherr countered with two scoreless innings to seal the victory.
The Crusaders notched their first victory over Tolton since 2019, building upon their best start since that 2018-19 season. Helias was named the No. 3 Class 5 team in the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association poll Tuesday.
Tolton, who is making the jump to Class 4 this season, slotted in at No. 5 in the class despite playing only one game prior to the poll’s release.
Following an extended hiatus from live gameplay, the loss did provide some comfort, helping the Trailblazers jump back into the game atmosphere.
“I told the boys, ‘I don’t mind losing to coach Wyrick,’” Chick said. “He’s a hall of fame coach. He knows what he’s doing ... For us, it’s a learning experience.”
Tolton’s path will not become any easier as the Trailblazers visit Fatima at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Westphalia for the second night of a back-to-back. The Comets have yet to lose a game and will likely send all-state talent Max Buscher to the mound.