After the 2019 and 2020 seasons saw it win a combined two games, Tolton more than doubled that amount this season.
In a season that had highs, lows, exciting finishes and heartbreaking losses, the Trailblazers (5-4) head into the offseason after a year that might seem hardly noteworthy to some people. .
But if you asked the Trailblazers, they will tell you that this was the start of something.
Tolton used gritty defense and a big-play offense to win most of its games.
Originally, the offensive trio included quarterback Jonah Lybeck-Brown, running back Braden Willmeth and receiver Landon Block. Block injured his leg in Week 2 and missed the rest of the season, which led to the arrival of junior receiver James Lee, who almost overnight became a budding star in a Tolton offense built on long chunk plays.
Senior linebacker Xavier Pinhero led a unit that never quit or put its head down. The defense allowed 27.7 points per game — nearly 14 points fewer than last season. By essentially giving up two fewer touchdowns a game, the defense allowed its offense to perform better knowing it didn’t always have to play catch-up.
The beginning of the season saw Tolton win its first game against Sweet Springs in a game that set the tone for the year. Block and Willmeth each had more than 100 yards from scrimmage, something Willmeth continued doing for five straight games before the streak ended in a 44-8 loss to Hogan Prep. Lybeck-Brown had more than 200 passing yards in the opener, a feat he accomplished in multiple games this season.
The highlight of the year came in a Week 5 matchup versus Grandview. The game marked the debut of Lee, who, along with Lybeck-Brown, helped Tolton overcome a 21-point deficit to win 28-27 at home.
Lee scored all four touchdowns in the game for the Trailblazers. Tolton’s chaplain Mike Coleman called Lee a “beast” after the game, which prompted the school to play Coleman saying “James Lee, the beast roars” over the PA system after every Lee score at home.
Lee continued his stellar play the rest of the season, scoring in every game he played until he was held without a touchdown in the Class 1 District 5 quarterfinals, a 28-16 loss to Harrisburg.
Tolton coach Michael Egnew said after its district quarterfinals loss that people “don’t know where (they) come from” and those people would have a hard time understanding or seeing Tolton’s season as a success. He also said he is always proud of his team for continuing to compete all season.
“We’re gonna come out next year and get ‘em,” he said.
Outgoing seniors
The downside of next season for Tolton is that it will be without two of the players who made up the big three, as both Lybeck-Brown and Willmeth will graduate in May.
The quarterback situation is something to keep an eye on. Tolton’s roster listed two sophomore quarterbacks, Jake Ryan and Caleb Gooch, but Lee took a handful of snaps behind center this season while Ryan and Gooch took none. It will be interesting heading into next season how Egnew — who is entering his fourth year as coach — handles things. The Trailblazers will also have to make do without their defensive captain, Pinhero, who is also graduating.
Returning players
Lee is returning for his senior season, while Block is expected to make a full recovery and return next season as well. The pressure will be on the duo to make plays for an offense that will be without a few key players who heavily contributed to the team’s success this season.
It is unclear whether the Trailblazers will sustain their competitive nature in the upcoming season, but Egnew expects they’ll continue to to compete.
“You have to fight for every single inch on (the) field.” Egnew said. ... “Every win is going to be hard for us to obtain.”