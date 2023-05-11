Lucas Boyer did not imagine this would be the way his first season competing in high school track would go.
Usually a soccer standout on the pitch, the junior stepped into the track scene earlier this season — and took off.
“It’s been amazing,” said Boyer, who now holds two school records in his short tenure. “The whole team is amazing, … and just being able to beat some kids in races is quite fun.”
Winning has become second nature for Boyer, who became the school-record holder in the 200-meter in his first-ever meet.
Competing in the Montgomery County Early Invite, the first-time track athlete needed only one dash down the straightaway to top a record previously held by 2018 graduate Steven Devine.
Boyer has reset that 200-meter record multiple times since that initial meet, posting the current record in his first-place performance at the 47th Annual All Catholic Invitational on April 15 in St. Louis with a time of 22.73 seconds, which placed first in the finals.
His success did not stop there, however. Boyer eclipsed yet another record in the All Catholic Invitational.
After posting a time of 11.40 in the 100 prelims, which was .01 seconds slower than the previous record held by 2017 graduate Carson McCarty, Boyer made history. The junior crossed the finish line in 11.24, smashing McCarty’s record and earning himself a first-place finish.
“I did not expect it at all,” Boyer said. “I was amazed whenever I did it. … I had no idea I would break it in my first year.”
Defying expectations is a theme under first-year coach Rebecca Wilmes, who led the Tolton girls side to a Class 2 District 4 championship Saturday. Tolton’s girls had last won a district championship in 2017.
The Trailblazers’ boys are amid a growing period, though, as the program looks to rediscover the success of its 2021 MSHSAA Class 2 championship. Leading that charge is Boyer, who is among a group of 14 newcomers to the program.
“Every coach, I don’t care what sport you are, you want your returners to get it done, and you want your newcomers, if they can, to come in and make an impact,” Wilmes said. “Lucas (is) doing that, and I think it just really created a lot of energy in that sprint group.”
Boyer is the “freshman” to a Tolton sprint group that also includes returners senior Quentin Hermann, sophomore John Glaude and sophomore Evan Sapp. The quartet, who will compete in a total of at least seven different track events in the Class 3 District 4 meet Saturday, has provided much-needed stability and confidence to the team.
A pair of Tolton’s budding underclassmen, Glaude and Sapp, are bridging the gap between new and old as two of the team’s leaders. A passion for growth and a desire to make a name for themselves highlight the duo’s determination.
“(Track) takes a lot of preparation, and I like that not everybody can just go out there and do it,” Sapp said. “That preparation really helps me feel like I’m meeting a goal.”
Adding a layer of drive is the fact that several of Tolton’s runners are coming into the season with high expectations after the Trailblazers won the Class 3 boys and Class 4 girls state cross country championships in the fall.
“It was just surreal, leaving the finish line, looking up and seeing us move up,” Glaude said.
“They had to run really well to get there,” Wilmes added. “They were under the radar. … That confidence to know, when you’re under pressure you can deliver your best. I mean, that’s (what) sports are about.”
Tolton, much like in the cross country season, will enter its upcoming district competition as an under-the-radar team. The Trailblazers watched the girls flip the script in their district championship win, something that Boyer said will motivate them to do the same.
This district appearance will also give Boyer an opportunity to qualify for his first sectionals match, a feat that would push him one step closer to a shot at the state tournament.
“That would mean the world,” Boyer said. “That would be really cool as a first-year in track, and nobody really gets that chance. It’s pretty cool to be able to do that.”
No setback too big for Quentin Hermann
Hermann, one of three seniors on the boys side, is quickly seeing his final season come to an end, bringing an emotional conclusion to a career in which the Trailblazer has consistently overcome adversity.
A stress fracture in his ankle following Hermann’s junior campaign and a setback after the cross country season marked the latest chapters of his journey. Despite those challenges, the senior is gearing up for his first appearance at state.
“(I want) to show that even if you do get injured, you get set back, to show the kind of perseverance of coming back from an injury and showing I’m still here,” Hermann said. “I just like showing that work ethic, like I can get back to where I was and get even better as well.”
Hermann finished one place shy of his first state appearance last season after posting a then-school record time in the 3,200. He has since reestablished his stronghold on that record, notching a time of 9:44.89 earlier this season to hoist himself into contention for a state bid.
The senior’s resiliency is something that has caught the attention of both coaches and teammates alike, making him one of the team’s most focused and competitive runners.
“To kind of take it back and then look at the big picture, I think it’s a great testament that sometimes you have to have the big picture in mind,” Wilmes said of Hermann’s drive and past setbacks. “Distance runners don’t get great overnight. It takes time doing so. Now you’re seeing an accumulation of four years of dedication.”
Hermann has an opportunity to capture another team record this weekend, as his season best in the 1,600 trails record holder Garrett Wilmes by only five seconds. Garrett Wilmes, the son of Rebecca Wilmes and brother of Tolton girls athlete Elyse Wilmes, is among the most decorated Tolton runners in program history.
The Trailblazers, only two years removed from finishing atop the state’s leaderboard, will have an opportunity to earn more hardware beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday in Wentzville. North Point will host the district competition, which features stiff competition in Southern Boone, Bowling Green and Clark County.
“I think our kids are ready to roll, and I hope that the guys saw that the girls were running PRs and season’s bests and personal bests in that. I expect the same thing,” Wilmes said.