Both Rock Bridge boys and girls cross country dominated the Class 5 District 3 sectionals Saturday in Washington. The boys had a team score of 29 points, while the girls had 44.
The first race of the day saw the Bruins take the top two spots in the boys 5K. Ian Kemey finished first in 16 minutes, 20 seconds. Andrew Hauser made it a close contest by finishing within one-tenth of a second.
Timberland’s Tyler Freiner came third in 16:36.6. Not long after, Rock Bridge’s Weston Jokerst finished fourth in 16:40.
Kemey, Hauser and Jokerst weren’t the only Bruins in the top 10. Ethan Wampler came sixth in 17:02.1. Ty Welty capped off the Bruins scoring at 16th in 17:46.10.
Hickman finished second with 82 points, ahead of Ft. Zumwalt West (99) and Timberland (122). All three schools qualified for next week’s state meet.
Hickman’s had four runners finish inside the top 20. Tucker Abrams came ninth in 17:11.2, while Evan Hughes finished 10th in 17:19.1. Will Cherrington was 12th and Marshall Reed 18th. Sean Keys wrapped up the scoring for the Kewpies with an 18:24.8.
On the girls side, it was far more competitive but Rock Bridge got it done with three racers inside the top 10, and two more within the top 20.
Carolyn Ford and Brooke Walker came in fourth and fifth, respectively, with times of 19:47.4 and 19:53.8. Maci Steuber finished eighth in 20:36.70.
Amelie Crane and Gillian Barrett rounded out the scoring for the Bruins with 11th- and 16th-place finishes, respectively. Rock Bridge won the team title by 65 points.
Ft. Zumwalt West finished second with 109 points. Wentzville Liberty came third with 109 and Francis Howell Central fourth with 134. All three schools qualified for the state meet.
Holt’s Kayley Russell won the event in 19:34.0, as Pattonville’s Keilah Wilkes came second.
Russell and Wilkes will be joined by 12 other individual runners, including Hickman’s Ellie Eastman and Ella Leigh, in the state meet from schools that failed to qualify for the team event.
Class 3 District 3
In Class 3 District 3, Tolton boys edged out Blair Oaks by two points in Linn. The Trailblazers finished with 103 points. All top-four teams were with 15 points of each other. Blair Oaks had 105, while Priory came third with 110 and St. Charles West fourth with 118.
Tolton had three runners inside the top 15. Garrett Wilmes finished sixth with a time of 17:17.7, while John Glaude and Luke Knollmeyer finished 14th and 15th, respectively.
Southern Boone’s Connor Burns, son of MU cross country coach Marc Burns, won the meet with a time of 16:30.9. St. Charles West’s James Wortham came second in 16.41.5. Bowling Green’s Ben Chance finished third in 16:50.1.
On the girls side, Tolton swept the team title as well as the individual title. The Trailblazers won the team title with 76 points and placed all five of their runners inside the top 30. Freshman Elyse Wilmes won the individual title with a time of 18:48.2. Fellow freshman, Madison Taylor finished third in 19:16.30. Southern Boone’s Alexandra Volkart rounded off the podium by placing second in 19:09.6.
St. Charles West finished second in the team event, followed by Southern Boone at third and Fatima at fourth.
14 individual runners also qualified for the state meet, scheduled for 2:15 p.m next Saturday.