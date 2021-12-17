Rock Bridge boys basketball was a team on mission Friday, dismantling Kansas City East 88-43 in Columbia.
The Bruins led 20-11 toward the end of the first quarter and never looked back.
Rock Bridge (3-2) will return to action at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Route 66 Shootout in Waynesville.
Tolton boys basketball wins big vs. St. Francis Borgia
Tolton boys basketball went on a rampage in its 72-42 win over St. Francis Borgia at home.
The Trailblazers (6-1) opened up a 13-point lead at the end of the first quarter at 23-10. Things went from bad to worse for St. Francis Borgia in the second quarter as Tolton ended the half up 44-18.
Tolton will return to action at 5:30 p.m. Saturday against Nixa.