Rock Bridge’s match against Guadalupe Centers ended 20 minutes early Saturday afternoon. Guadalupe’s head coach was red carded after receiving two yellow cards for dissent towards the referee and was ejected from the match. With no substitute coach, the match was called, ending with a score of 3-3.
Senior Andrew Copeland, junior Cooper Allen and freshman Henry Jenks scored for the Bruins in the tie.
Currently it is unknown whether Guadalupe will be forced to forfeit or if the match will be recorded as a tie.
Rock Bridge’s next match will be against Poplar Bluff on Friday, the team’s first match in the Rock Bridge Shootout.
Tolton boys soccer falls short in close loss to St. Mary’s
Tolton (9-6) hosted St. Mary’s (7-6-1). The Trailblazers were able to keep things close, but were ultimately unable to close the gap in the 2-1 loss against the Dragons. Trailing by two after the first half, Tolton put itself on the scoreboard in the second to keep the match close.
Tolton hosts Southern Boone at 6 p.m. Monday for the team’s senior night.