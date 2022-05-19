Rock Bridge boys tennis’ Max Litton and Akhil Elangovan kept their state title hopes alive Thursday.
The Bruins duo defeated Rockhurst’s Rohan Joseph and Charles Duethman (7-5, 6-3) in the sectional round and Park Hill’s Tommy Matthys and Kobe Smith (6-2, 6-4) in the quarterfinal of the Class 3 doubles championships in Springfield.
Litton and Elangovan will face Pembroke Hill’s Armaan Yarlagadda and Alan Stevens in the semifinals at 8 a.m. Friday in Springfield. The winner will move on to the finals, where they’ll face the winner of Rockhurst’s Grant Wiedemen and Nicholas Koca and Pembroke Hill’s Christopher Thornberry and Konsta Laitio for the doubles title later that day.
Tolton girls soccer falls to Southern Boone in district title game
Second-seeded Southern Boone girls soccer got its revenge against top-seeded Tolton with a 2-0 victory in the Class 2 District 6 title game Thursday in Mexico.
The Eagles got on the board in the 24th minute with a goal from Jersee Wren. They added an insurance goal in the 66th minute from Julia Richardson.
With the loss, Tolton’s season comes to an end.