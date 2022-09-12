Rock Bridge softball asserted itself early in a dominating 8-1 win over Capital City on Monday in Columbia. Sophomore Addie Morris blasted a three-run homer to center in the bottom of the first to establish an early lead.
Capital City’s Maysen Karr responded in the fourth with a solo homer of her own, but that was all the Cavaliers could muster.
Morris homered again in the fourth on a solo shot. The Bruins drove in two more runs in the fourth and freshman Ava Bush hit the team’s third homer of the night in the sixth, driving in two.
Aside from the lone home run, senior Anna Christ impressed on the rubber. Christ pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run on three hits and striking out nine Cavalier batters.
Rock Bridge next plays Jefferson City at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at home.
Tolton boys soccer picks up second straight win
Tolton boys soccer defeated St. Mary’s 1-0 in St. Louis. Steven Becvar scored the deciding goal on a corner kick thanks to an August Schultz assist.
The Trailblazers (4-2) shut out the Dragons thanks to senior goalkeeper Alex Steffes, who earned his first clean sheet of the season.
Tolton travels to Boonville Friday at 4 p.m.
Hickman softball loses high-scoring affair at Fort Zumwalt West
Hickman softball lost 11-7 on the road at Fort Zumwalt West, dropping to 3-7 on the season.
The Kewpies took a 5-3 lead in the top of the third inning but struggled to stifle the Jaguar offense. The Kewpies struggled defensively, committing eight errors.
Senior Adlen Baker toed the rubberand gave up eight earned runs on 12 hits. Despite struggles in the circle, Baker led the Kewpies in hits with three and drove in two runs.
Junior Ella Grant had two hits and led the team with three RBI.
Hickman (3-7) opens conference play at Battle (6-10) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Tolton scores nine in the fifth in comeback win over Fatima
A mammoth fifth inning surge powered Tolton softball to an 11-7 comeback win over Fatima on the road.
The game seemed lost after the first inning when the Panthers put up seven runs on four hits with the help of five walks and a Trailblazer error. Senior Kate Guinn singled home a runner in the third to get one run back.
In the top of the fifth, the Trailblazer offense exploded, scoring nine runs on eight hits. Junior Madison Uptegrove got the hitting started with a double to left field and was soon driven in by a Kenadie May single.
Later in the inning, following back-to-back RBI singles from Nina Luecke and Montana Strobel, Uptegrove stepped in to the box again, hammering a three-run home run to cap off a nine-run inning, making the score 10-7. The Trailblazers added another run in the seventh to seal the win.
Tolton is back in action at home against St. Francis Borgia at 5:00 p.m Tuesday.
Spartans gets revenge against Lakers
Battle softball evened the season series versus Camdenton Monday afternoon with a 5-1 win at home following Saturday’s 12-8 loss to the Lakers.
Senior Lauren Martin drove in the first run of the game in the opening frame with a fielder’s choice. Battle tallied 12 hits as sophomore Jacei Roland and Senior Ainsley Stubbs tied for the team lead with two each. Roland had an RBI triple and stole home during the following at-bat.
Stubbs was also stellar in the circle, allowing only one run on four hits and striking out five.
Battle (6-10) travels to Hickman (3-7) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Battle volleyball loses in straight sets against Blair Oaks
Battle volleyball lost in three sets against Blair Oaks in Columbia.
The Falcons dominated the first set 25-8 and took two closer sets 25-20 and 25-18 to win the match. With Monday’s loss, Battle drops to 2-2 on the season.
The Spartans return to the court Wednesday against Helias at home.