Rock Bridge softball asserted itself early in a dominating 8-1 win over Capital City on Monday in Columbia. Sophomore Addie Morris blasted a three-run homer to center in the bottom of the first to establish an early lead.

Capital City’s Maysen Karr responded in the fourth with a solo homer of her own, but that was all the Cavaliers could muster.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter for fall 2022. Studying sports journalism. Reach me at wpsvtp@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you