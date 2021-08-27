Starting pitcher Mallorey Rogers had everything working for her Friday night as Helias beat Tolton 11-0 in five innings.
Rogers pitched a shutout against the defending state champions, allowing just one hit and striking out seven.
Rogers allowed baserunners in just two of five innings, one of which was the second inning when Tolton loaded the bases with only one out. Rogers struck out the next two batters, leaving the inning unscathed.
“I think a big inning for us was when we got a little sloppy there on a couple plays on defense,” Helias coach Kelly Fick said. “She continued to attack the zone, and when runners are on base, you got to continue to do that.”
The only Tolton runner to reach base outside of the second inning came on a catcher’s interference call in the fourth inning.
Helias jumped out to an early lead, scoring three runs in each of the first two innings via a barrage of hits. The Crusaders added five more runs in the fifth inning, two of which came on a home run by sophomore Kendyll Rackers. Shortstop Gabrielle Bax went 3 for 4 with 4 RBI, and third baseman Ella Meyer reached in all four of her plate appearances.
“I think you have to tip your cap to Helias,” Tolton coach Taylor Bartlett said. “They’ve got a good ballclub. Mallorey Rogers, their pitcher, has worked her tail off. She’s one of the top pitchers in the state, I think.”
Two positives for Tolton came on early defensive plays. In the first inning, Tolton left fielder Payton Greening threw out Meyer, who was trying to stretch a double into a triple. The next inning, Tolton center fielder Bridget Bartlett cut down Bax at home plate.
Tolton softball returns to action 5 p.m. Thursday against St. Francis Borgia at home.