Tickets to Tolton boys basketball’s marquee clash at Monroe City served as a double feature, with the advertised clash between the MSHSAA Class 4, No. 6 Trailblazers and Class 3, No. 2 Panthers serving as the backdrop to the marquee solo act.
The feature event of the evening was another episode of the Aaron Rowe Show, as the freshman guard put up 17 first-half points on 6-8 shooting to power Tolton to a 59-41 victory.
“That’s what he’s capable of,” Tolton coach Jeremy Osborne said. “He takes quality shots, he gets others involved, he saw some go through early tonight and I think that’s motivating to him.”
Osborne said prior to the game that Monroe City was a great environment to play in, and the student section lived up to Osborne’s words before tipoff. Students showed up in their neon spirit more than an hour before tipoff, and during the Panthers’ introduction, they flooded the court to greet the starting five.
The noise boomed through the gymnasium at points when all-state guard Joshua Talton’s shots fell through or Tolton committed a foul, but Rowe silenced the home supporters early and often.
“I love playing with that stuff,” Rowe said. “It makes me play better (and) I like it when the crowd is hostile from the start. It makes the team a lot more energetic.”
Rowe opened the scoring with a corner 3 just over the outstretched fingertips of a defender, then drilled another wide-open in the shadow of the Monroe City student section. By the end of the first quarter, he had already amassed 11 of his team’s 15 points.
The freshman’s offense drew the attention of players and fans alike, but his defense led to two of his flashiest plays. One of Rowe’s tipped passes led to a one-on-one fast break, where Rowe pulled out a euro-step floater in the paint. Another led to an open breakaway, which he finished with a forceful one-hand slam.
“It felt so good because I hadn’t gotten to dunk in like two games, so I loved that,” Rowe said.
Rowe led all scorers with 22 points, but in the second half, Rowe turned the show over to the other performers.
The Aaron Rowe Show featured many co-stars Thursday, with the rest of the team playing the ensemble cast as defensive stoppers to take over the plot in the second half.
Jevon Porter routinely carved out space for himself under the basket to gobble up defensive rebounds, finishing the game with a dozen while Justin Boyer and Tahki Chievous each snagged five.
“Every day we talk about it, every day we drill it,” Osborne said. “You gotta take pride in getting stops and take pride in cleaning the glass. We’re progressively getting better with that and I like where we’re at.”
Tolton’s play benefitted from not dealing with foul trouble throughout the game. Only one player finished with more than two fouls, allowing Osborne to keep his starters in until he elected to put in the substitutes with 3:29 remaining and Tolton up 25 points.
While the Trailblazers could play more aggressively without personal or team fouls playing much of a role, Osborne said the lack of foul trouble opened up opportunities for his team at both ends of the court.
“That helps us let guys get into a rhythm,” Osborne said. “You don’t have to sub in and out because of foul trouble. You don’t have to cross-match and all of the logistical things that come with changing a lineup not being there helps guys get into a rhythm and helps with cohesion.”
Before he went off the air for the night, the Rowe Show concluded with the treatment befitting of his 32-minute performance. Just as Rowe walked up the stairs in the visiting locker room to catch the team bus, a young fan approached him with a game program and a pen to ask the freshman for an autograph.
Rowe is just a freshman, but so long as his show continues to earn rave reviews, there will be many more autographs to come before the Rowe program concludes.