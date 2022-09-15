Jake Hoernschemeyer avoids being tackled

Jake Hoernschemeyer avoids being tackled on Sept. 2 at Tolton Catholic High School in Columbia. Tolton will play Principia on Saturday.

 Madi Winfield/Missourian

A concept Tolton football coach Michael Egnew preaches every week for his group to achieve success is the ability to run the football. This season in the backfield, the role of carrying the ball is occupied by senior running back Jake Hoernschemeyer. Amazingly, it’s his first season playing football in high school. He hasn’t played since eighth grade.

Hoernschemeyer’s late-game running helped secure Tolton’s 34-31 victory over Louisiana last week. He currently leads Tolton (2-1) in rushing attempts and yards, and he has three touchdowns. Naturally, the ability to play football is smooth for the running back. He displays power and strength when the ball is in his hands, but it’s the fundamentals that Hoernschemeyer had to pick up while learning the game.

  Reporter, Fall 2022

