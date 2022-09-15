A concept Tolton football coach Michael Egnew preaches every week for his group to achieve success is the ability to run the football. This season in the backfield, the role of carrying the ball is occupied by senior running back Jake Hoernschemeyer. Amazingly, it’s his first season playing football in high school. He hasn’t played since eighth grade.
Hoernschemeyer’s late-game running helped secure Tolton’s 34-31 victory over Louisiana last week. He currently leads Tolton (2-1) in rushing attempts and yards, and he has three touchdowns. Naturally, the ability to play football is smooth for the running back. He displays power and strength when the ball is in his hands, but it’s the fundamentals that Hoernschemeyer had to pick up while learning the game.
“He has always been a good athlete, and we knew he had something,” Egnew said. “It was more about teaching him how to play football, which was probably the biggest deal. The guy never played before, so (teaching him) how to read the cuts, how to make the blocks and all that.”
Once Hoernschemeyer got that down, it seemed as if he’d played football for the past three seasons.
“I think he’ll get better and better as he learns more and more about football,” Egnew said.
As for Hoernschemeyer, he didn’t really know what to expect when he decided to play high school football. Hoernschemeyer is a catcher for the Trailblazers baseball team. His fellow teammate on the diamond and senior starting quarterback Jake Ryan got him to come out to play football his senior year. While it’s been fun, the game is a bit more serious than Hoernschemeyer expected.
“Before, I thought it was gonna be more just like fun and have fun with my friends and everything, and now it’s a little more serious, but still I’m enjoying it, so I’m not hating it or anything,” Hoernschemeyer said.
Hoernschemeyer is one of many Trailblazers playing football for the first time. Tolton often has to recruit players to come play for the program, but Egnew has found success in getting players within the school to come play.
“For me, it’s more of getting the players that are already in school to come try out for football,” Egnew explained. “We got multiple players on the team starting right now that it’s their first year of playing, so that’s one of those things we gotta lock in on. There’s enough people in the school, so we gotta get those people to come out and play football.”
Tolton’s offense is explosive. The Trailblazers possess the ability to throw the football with Ryan, receivers Cameron and James Lee, and tight end Justice Martin, but the offense doesn’t go without Hoernschemeyer and a strong running game.
“You look at our offense (and) you think it’s a spread team, spread to pass, but we’re actually a 50/50 team. We run it and pass it about 50% of the time each way,” Egnew said. “If you do one of those poorly, the other one suffers..”
Tolton travels to face Principia (0-2) at 11 a.m. Saturday. Keeping in line with the previous three weeks, scoring on and stopping Principia starts with the run game.
“They’re very similar to Louisiana, you gotta be able to stop the run,” Egnew said. “They can throw it a little bit too (and) a little bit better, so it’s kind of a more well-rounded game than it was last week, but (it’s) another tough opponent, so I thinks it’s one of those games where we kind of lock in.
“I thought we ran the ball well in the last game, (so) we gotta do that again. So those are the keys we need to lock in on there.”
Personally for Hoernschemeyer, he’s set a couple of personal goals, but it’s a team game first.
For the most part, Hoernschemeyer is pleased with Tolton’s success and has big aspirations for the Trailblazers the rest of the year.
“So far, we look pretty good actually,” Hoernschemeyer said. “I wish we got the Putnam (County) win. It’s a close game there, but we’re a pretty good team and hopefully we go to the district championships.”