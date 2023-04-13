Jake and Sam Ryan have a competitive fire and sibling rivalry that stretches beyond everyday life, one that even comes down to a single mile per hour.
“Over the wintertime, Sam actually threw harder than Jake, even though it was one mile an hour faster,” Tolton baseball coach Ehrich Chick said. “Sam didn’t stop telling (Jake) that. He let him know.”
That single tick on the radar gun epitomizes the pair’s determination to outwill each other in life and athletics. The Ryan brothers play both football and baseball, the latter of which won the MSHSAA Class 3 championship last season.
On most Friday nights in the spring, the pair can be found at MU’s Stankowski Field playing backyard football with friends. Jake Ryan, who also stars as the Trailblazers’ starting quarterback in the fall, is often launching passes to his brother, a wide receiver, which is reminiscent of Tolton’s 40-36 win over Fayette in the regular- season finale.
Other nights, the brothers channel their athletic ambition on the basketball court, playing pickup games and trash talking in ways most siblings do.
“It gets competitive,” Jake Ryan said. “We are competitors and both just push each other to be the best we possibly can be.”
As for who wins those competitions: “I will say myself,” Jake said. “If you ask (Sam), he’ll probably tell you him.”
This time of year, however, there is likely just one place one might find the two every night of the week: the Atkins Baseball Complex.
Jake, a 16-year-old junior, and Sam, a 15-year-old sophomore, are dominant forces on the baseball diamond, anchoring a Tolton pitching staff that also includes senior Connor Head. The pair are teaming up in the hopes of leading a determined Trailblazers squad to a second consecutive state championship.
“(Last season) showed us how to win and what we need to be able to do to win this year,” Sam Ryan said. “We’re just hoping to recreate it.”
Tolton moved up to Class 4 this season after winning its last 14 games en route to a victory over Springfield Catholic in the Class 3 championship game, marking the program’s first-ever state title. Jake Ryan’s fingerprints were all over the push, as the then-sophomore allowed only three runs in 21 innings throughout the state tournament run.
He has carried that success into this season, twirling 16 innings with just one earned run and 21 strikeouts. St. Francis Borgia felt the brunt of his dominance this past Wednesday, when he struck out nine over 6⅔ innings in a 2-0 road win.
“When (Jake) gets in rhythm, it’s tough to beat him, in all honesty,” Chick said. “He gets in rhythm on the mound, and it’s go time. And then you got Sam, who just gets on the mound happy-go-lucky. He walks in with his time, but he’s not fazed.”
Sam Ryan, who Chick depicts as a “free spirit,” did not pitch in a varsity game ast season but has stepped into his own this season, allowing only two runs — both unearned — over 9⅔ innings. He tossed five no-hit innings against South Callaway on Wednesday before being derailed by an error in a 2-0 road loss.
The sophomore pitcher continues to bring a levelheaded presence to the dugout, offsetting the pressure with humor and consistently aiming to make an impact on those around him.
“He brings some energy to the team, always talking and having a good time,” Jake Ryan said. “He’ll come up to me and talk to me if I get upset. He challenges me, even in the dugout, like, ‘Hey, next inning, go get three (strikeouts),’ just always challenging each other.”
Those challenges, whether it be in football, pickup basketball or baseball, are staples of their relationship — one that pushes both of them to become better versions of themselves.
“I think having each other has made it a little more competitive, not wanting a brother to one-up you at all,” their father, Terry Ryan, said.
Offensively, Jake Ryan holds the advantage, consistently hitting in the middle of the order. On the mound, the older brother also stands out as the Trailblazers’ ace. However, Sam Ryan is quickly closing the gap with his performance and velocity — topping his brother by a single mile per hour.
Although a small victory in the grand scheme of things, it’s moments like those that shape the connection the pair share. Together, they are a dynamic mix of personalities, with Jake Ryan presenting a more “regimented” lifestyle and Sam Ryan offering a wittier side.
Their relationship is symbolic of a tight-knit Tolton team, which features another brother combination in James and Cameron Lee. Terry Ryan credited that bond as the grounds for the Trailblazers’ success last season.
“There’s a lot of camaraderie between the team, and (it’s the) same way with football,” Jake Ryan said. “A lot of us went to middle school together, so we’ve known each other for a long time, and just being able to build those relationships together brings teamwork and a lot of success.”
The brotherly bond within the team will be put to the test in the coming weeks. Tolton is in the midst of a stretch of 11 games in 12 days, providing a truly grueling run that will determine seeding and the team’s trajectory heading into postseason play.
The Trailblazers have started that stretch with three consecutive losses, scoring only three runs during that span. Tolton encountered its latest defeat Thursday, falling 7-2 to St. Dominic in O’Fallon. Jake Ryan allowed no earned runs in 5⅔ innings, but fielding errors and inopportune offense led to another loss.
After hosting Union at 5 p.m. Friday at Atkins Park, the Trailblazers will host Fulton and Eugene in a doubleheader Saturday, with the games taking place at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., respectively.
“As a team, we’ve got to come together. We’ve got to stay together and figure out how to just compete against the other teams, because, unfortunately, what these boys are learning right now is everybody wants to beat us,” Chick said. “They don’t care that we’re up in Class 4. All they care about is that (they) have a chance to beat the state champion.”
In an unfamiliar position, with their backs against the wall, Tolton will once again turn to Jake and Sam Ryan to steer itself out of trouble, while hoping to find its stroke offensively. The Trailblazers have been relatively quiet at the plate since a 15-run outburst in the season opener against St. Mary’s.
Luckily for the Tolton faithful, competitive fire and athletic success is a luxury that the Trailblazers can afford with the Ryan brothers.
“Having guys like Sam and Jake on the mound definitely gives us the opportunity to win baseball games,” Chick said. “A lot of high schools don’t have that luxury of having multiple pitchers that give you the confidence to win baseball games.”
Jake and Sam Ryan have combined for a 2-2 record so far this season, allowing only three runs as a unit. Their success is paramount to Tolton’s winning ways, especially considering its normally potent offense has only eight runs in the last five games.
Pitching, as Chick said, is the key to the Trailblazers’ bid for a second consecutive state title, and it’s safe to say that the Ryans will work to achieve that goal, one mile per hour at a time.