Jake Ryan pitched a complete-game shutout as Tolton baseball advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class 3 state baseball tournament, defeating Hermann 3-0 in the sectional round Tuesday in Hermann.
Ryan had an impressive showing, helping the Trailblazers earn the victory. The sophomore threw 80 pitches with five strikeouts.
“He was locked in when we got on the bus,” Tolton head coach Ehrich Chick said. “He is somebody who the guys trust to pitch on the mound, we feel confident that we’re gonna get a win when he’s on the mound and it showed today.”
Tolton got things started in the top of the fourth when Logan Thompson scored off Lucas Wietholder’s sacrifice fly, giving the Trailblazers the lead.
Tolton added a pair of runs in the sixth inning through an RBI single from JC Putnam which scored Thompson. Justus Martin’s RBI single scored Putnam and secured the victory.
While the score wasn’t as convincing as when the two sides met in the regular season April 26, when Tolton earned an 11-1 win, the Trailblazers were able to grind out a second victory in the postseason.
“It was a pitching duel,” Chick said. “Parker Anderson, their pitcher, he threw a great game. Obviously hitting has been one of our strengths all year and he did a great job keeping us off balance and we had to fight and claw and compete today to get those runs.”
With the win, Tolton moves on to the state quarterfinals where they will face Elsberry on Thursday at Atkins Park in Columbia.
Southern Boone advances; Owensville, California fall in sectionals
Southern Boone won its Class 4 Sectional 4 matchup against Hallsville 6-0 in Ashland.
Four of the Eagles’ runs came in the top of the fifth inning from a bases loaded balk, a two-run hit from Chase Morris and an RBI single from AJ Evans.
Southern Boone added two more runs in the top of the seventh when Carter Karotka scored on a wild pitch, and Evans notched his second RBI of the game, grounding out but scoring the runner.
Southern Boone will play John Burroughs on Thursday.
Owensville fell at the sectional stage in the Class 4 tournament, losing to Affton 9-1. Affton will face Kennett in the state quarterfinals Thursday.
California lost 15-0 to Logan-Rogersville in the Class 4 Sectional 5 matchup.
The Wildcats move on to the quarterfinals and will play the winner of Aurora and Summit Christian Academy on Thursday.