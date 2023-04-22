Tolton girls soccer coach Chuck Register has remained adamant that the Trailblazers are still lacking that scoring punch, a knack that once again presented itself in the Trailblazers' latest defeat Saturday.
Coming off a shutout defeat to Visitation on Friday, Tolton only tallied one goal in a 3-1 loss to Cape Girardeau Notre Dame on Saturday in Game 2 of the Tolton Catholic Tournament at Cosmo Park in Columbia.
"(Scoring) is the thing that comes last sometimes in soccer during the season," Register said following the loss. "(We're working) to make sure that we can score and rally the team."
Mia Panton, a freshman midfielder for the Bulldogs, tallied two goals in the win, capitalizing on a tired Tolton back line.
"Her speed is definitely a benefit to the team," Notre Dame coach Ryan Schweain said. "(Panton) is still a freshman, so she still has a long way to go."
Panton found the net in the 35th and 66th minute, respectively. The first came off a cross to the middle on a corner kick, which Panton laced into the net to open the scoring.
The Bulldogs consistently showcased their ability to capitalize via the corner kick throughout the game, relying on the foot of sophomore forward Addison Clippard.
"We concentrated on getting it out there and trying to put crosses in, and maybe, get a finish here or there," Schweain said.
In between Panton's goals, fellow freshman midfielder Lolah Wunderlich added to Notre Dame's early advantage with a goal three minutes into the second half.
Wunderlich, who missed wide on a scoring opportunity early in the first half, did not miss this time around, connecting on a cross from Clippard and giving the Bulldogs a 2-0 advantage.
The Trailblazers looked ready to spark a comeback when sophomore midfielder Sierra Poehlmann scored 13 minutes after Wunderlich to make it a one-goal game.
"It kind of pulled something out of us," Register said. "We need that. ... We need to keep pushing toward those goals."
Tolton looked energized after Poehlmann's goal, placing even more pressure on Notre Dame freshman goalkeeper Aidyn O'Daniel. Those chances, however, never found the net, forcing the Trailblazers to play the waiting game.
An opportunity to knot the score did not come, as Panton assured the Bulldogs wouldn't give up their lead with her second strike. The freshman blitzed the Tolton defense and hammered a shot past a diving Rachel Tipton and into the bottom corner.
Tipton, the Trailblazers' junior goalkeeper, faced continuous pressure for the second consecutive day, stopping several corner kick opportunities as well as a diving save on sophomore forward Cora Burford's shot in the 74th minute.
Her efforts didn't outweigh Tolton's goal-scoring struggles, which revealed themselves once again this weekend. After scoring at least three goals in each of the three games leading up to the tournament, the Trailblazers have mustered only one.
Senior Kensie Serio nearly added another tally to that total in the first half, weaving through the defense for a high-quality chance in front of goal. However, O'Daniel stepped forward and got a hand on the shot to turn it away.
"(Goalkeeper) is a position that we haven't had a trained person for the last couple of years," Schweain said. "It's nice to have (O'Daniel) come in. She's doing a good job."
O'Daniel stopped nearly all of the shots she faced, robbing Macie Parmer and Adelaide Devine of goals. The performance handed Tolton a second consecutive loss heading into an important two weeks of play.
The Trailblazers will host Southern Boone at 5 p.m. Monday in Columbia before hosting Battle at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
"(Southern Boone) is going to be a game where the girls are going to be focused to play, and I think they're ready for that," Register said. "They've been talking about that one for a couple of weeks."
Southern Boone ended Tolton's season last year, handing the Trailblazers a loss in the Class 2 District 6 championship game. Tolton's midweek matchups will prelude an appearance in the Laker Shootout, which starts Friday in Camdenton.