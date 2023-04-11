Searching for its first victory in three weeks, Tolton girls soccer rediscovered the magic of its season-opening win, this time against a winless Christian team Tuesday in Columbia.
The Trailblazers secured their first home win of the season, pulling away from the Eagles in the second half for a 3-1 victory. Tolton needed an all-around effort in the second half to escape a determined Christian squad.
“First half, (we were) a little sluggish,” Tolton coach Chuck Register said. “Second half, I mean we came out, and we were pressuring them pretty much the whole half and got up tons of shots.”
The Eagles succumbed to the late flurry, as first-time goalkeeper Abby Pils could not stop all of the attempts flying her way. Pils was playing in her first game at the position after the usual goalkeeper could not make the trip.
Christian coach David Watts applauded Pils’ effort despite the fact that she “did not want to play goalie.”
“(Pils) took one for the team and decided that she would do that today with our starting goalie not being here, so 10 out of 10, great effort,” Watts said.
Tolton gave Pils an early test, as Kensie Serio stepped in to a penalty shot only two minutes into the game. Serio, a 12-goal scorer last season, tallied her first of the season on the ensuing shot, giving the Trailblazers a quick advantage.
Sophomore Madison Taylor and junior Emma Mallett recorded Tolton’s other goals in the contest, both in the second half.
“They obviously always play amazing,” junior forward Adelaide Devine said. “(Taylor is) always in the right places. She hustles and (the pair) always play incredible. They had really good games tonight.”
Taylor, who recorded the go-ahead goal, blitzed the back line with her blazing speed and connected on a deep pass to break a 1-1 tie in the 54th minute.
Junior goalkeeper Rachel Tipton picked up her second victory of the season, allowing the lone goal to senior Kamryn Bea. Tipton improved to 2-2 this year after recording nine shutouts a season ago while posting a 16-4-1 record.
Bea worked off the back end of a promising attack, waiting for an opening and driving a loose ball past a lunging Tipton. The Southern Indiana commit tallied the game-tying goal in the 32nd minute.
“(Bea) has to do a lot for us to go score and she kind of wears that on her back. But her effort, knowing that she’s gonna get double, triple and quadruple teamed every time she gets the ball is what I’m most proud of,” Watts said.
Tolton, playing on the first night of a back-to-back, utilized the match as an opportunity to showcase its depth and give its starters opportunities to rest. That gave players like Taylor a chance to shine.
“(We) put a lot of girls on the field to get a lot of reps and a lot of looks together so they can actually learn to play if someone gets hurt or something happens,” Register said. “I’ve seen in the past, eventually someone’s going to step up that you don’t expect.”
Defensively, Register said junior Claire Condict and sophomore Ava Martin stood out for their abilities to limit Christian attacks, specifically in the second half. The pair, alongside Tipton, helped to hold the Eagles scoreless over the final 48 minutes.
The Trailblazers’ depth and balanced attack are key characteristics for the team, which is aiming for more success after moving down to Class 1. Tolton finished second in Class 2 District 6 one season ago.
Its next test will come Wednesday against Helias (3-4-1), a team that the Trailblazers defeated for the first time in program history last season. The Crusaders hold a 4-1 all-time record against Tolton.