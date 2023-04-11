Searching for its first victory in three weeks, Tolton girls soccer rediscovered the magic of its season-opening win, this time against a winless Christian team Tuesday in Columbia.

The Trailblazers secured their first home win of the season, pulling away from the Eagles in the second half for a 3-1 victory. Tolton needed an all-around effort in the second half to escape a determined Christian squad.

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying sports journalism Reach me at bhwd3@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

