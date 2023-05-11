A fielder’s choice to third base sent hats and gloves flying high into the night sky as Tolton baseball won the MSHSAA Class 3 championship last season, a moment that brought the Trailblazers to the top of the high school baseball ranks.
Since that memorable out, however, Tolton has moved up into a loaded Class 4 that also includes last season’s champion — Southern Boone. At the same time, a target has been painted on the Trailblazers’ backs.
“That dogpile is the peak,” Tolton senior Connor Head said. “I think that after being at the peak, you’re gonna take some hits after that, and it’s about staying humble. Don’t get too ahead of yourself. You’re not the best player, the best team in the world; you still gotta work to earn what you need.”
Head, an all-state pitcher who closed the championship game with six innings of one-run ball, serves as one of three captains on Tolton’s roster. Second baseman Justus Martin and catcher Jacob Hoernschemeyer are the others, and they are the leaders tasked with helping the Trailblazers achieve greatness again.
Martin, who went 2-for-3 with four RBI in the 8-4 championship victory over Springfield Catholic, and Hoernschemeyer, a Saint Louis commit, are staples of an aggressive and determined Tolton team with six other seniors.
“They’re my first four-year class (that) I’ve gone through freshman to senior in my coaching career,” Tolton coach Ehrich Chick said. “So, obviously, this does mean a lot. … To see them grow from the little freshmen they were to the young men they are now has been absolutely phenomenal.”
This group of seniors had an unorthodox start to their high school baseball careers, as COVID-19 canceled their freshman season. Summer baseball introduced Chick to the group, which is where they each began to make an impression.
Martin, in particular, entered his freshman season as a catcher but faced limited playing time with Hoernschemeyer also manning the position. Chick then moved Martin to second base, where he immediately made an impact.
“(Martin) goes out and makes the diving catch at second base, lays out full extension (and) throws the guy out from his knees,” Chick said. “For somebody who has not really played infield as much as you would expect, he looked like he was a veteran guy out there.”
A veteran presence is what epitomizes Tolton on the diamond, led by Hoernschemeyer behind the plate. Unlike most high school catchers in today’s game, where the backstop receives signals from coaches, Hoernschemeyer calls the game himself.
That confidence behind the plate is a calming presence for Head, a right-hander who is set to begin his collegiate baseball career at State Fair Community College next season.
“I’ve had some shaky catchers in the past, and throwing to Jacob is so easy,” Head said. “I know if I spike one off the dirt, he is gonna block it, and I know if I have a high leg kick with a runner at first, he’s gonna throw the guy out. It just goes a long way with that trust.”
Hoernschemeyer, who has been playing baseball since his early childhood, is a quiet leader on the field, contrary to most catchers in the high school ranks. His leadership comes through in other facets, however, including his ability to flip a game with his arm.
The backstop has become synonymous with back-picks, a play in which Hoernschemeyer peers out from behind the plate and launches a throw to catch an unsuspecting runner before they can dart back to the base.
“When I started out, I wasn’t really talented at the back-pick. But as I (progressed), junior year, I got a couple throughout the year, but then, this year, (I) really excelled at it,” Hoernschemeyer said. “I think the biggest thing is the chemistry I’ve built with Justus.”
Martin has been on the receiving end of several of these plays, including one against Hickman in which Hoernschemeyer helped junior Will Fretwell escape a two-on, one-out jam with a throw down to second base. The out helped limit any further damage caused by the Kewpies.
Those defensive highlights are also a valuable part of Martin’s game. The second baseman dealt with adversity in his sophomore year in the state quarterfinals against Elsberry, when a couple errors played a role in Tolton’s season-ending defeat.
One season later, against the same Elsberry team in the quarterfinals, the stars aligned.
“When (Martin) made that final out against Elsberry in the quarterfinals last year to put us in the Final Four, you (could) just tell the weight of the world was just lifted off his shoulders,” Chick said.
“It was definitely an emotional time,” Martin said. “I really try to teach (younger teammates) that it’s OK to make errors. It’s OK to fail, because baseball is a game of failure. … It’s OK to make mistakes and just go after the next at-bat, the next play.”
Those lessons were evident early in the season for Tolton, which lost four of its first six games. Defensive lapses and middling hitting plagued the Trailblazers in those losses, which made clear that it was a new season with a new state champion waiting to be crowned.
“Just like last year, we were trying to get the team to regroup, calm ourselves down and find any solution or method mentally that (would) help the team overall,” Hoernschemeyer said.
The Trailblazers, who have won of 11 of their 17 games since that early skid, have rediscovered aspects of what state championship baseball looks like. Head, after a shaky start to the season, has settled into his own with efficient starts against talented higher-class opponents like Hickman and Jefferson City.
His efforts on the mound have been complemented by Jake Ryan, Fretwell, Luke McBee and Sam Ryan. That quintet is providing Tolton with several options heading into the Class 4 District 8 Tournament, which includes No. 1 seed Southern Boone, No. 2 Blair Oaks, No. 3 Fatima and No. 5 Fulton.
Behind efficient pitching, the dormant bats that clouded Tolton’s early season struggles have since ignited with at least seven runs in 10 of its past 11 victories. At the center of this push is sophomore Lucas Wietholder and junior Cam Lee, showcasing the Trailblazers’ all-around desire to improve.
“The whole team itself, varsity and just the program in general, they realize that not one person is gonna save them,” Chick said. “We’ve got good players … but there’s not one guy who’s going to bail us out.”
Without a singular individual to turn the tide, Chick said the importance of Head, Martin and Hoernschemeyer has truly shined through.
The trio’s leadership will need to be on full display in the district tournament, as Tolton shifts from the team to beat to the underdog. The Trailblazers are seeded No. 4 in the district tournament, set to take on Fulton at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Ashland.
A victory over the Hornets would then pit the Trailblazers against Southern Boone for a game between two of 2022’s state champions at 5 p.m. Monday, giving Tolton a clear opportunity to embrace that underdog role.
“This year, a lot of people really wanted to beat us. I felt like whenever they played us, it was their state championship game,” Martin said. “They wanted to see where they ranked against the state champion, so we’ve always got to keep that underdog mentality and keep grinding.”