A fielder’s choice to third base sent hats and gloves flying high into the night sky as Tolton baseball won the MSHSAA Class 3 championship last season, a moment that brought the Trailblazers to the top of the high school baseball ranks.

Since that memorable out, however, Tolton has moved up into a loaded Class 4 that also includes last season’s champion — Southern Boone. At the same time, a target has been painted on the Trailblazers’ backs.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying sports journalism Reach me at bhwd3@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.