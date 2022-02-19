Tolton boys basketball script writers nearly had everything perfectly written for Saturday's senior night.
Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets used the NBA All-Star Break to cheer on his brother, Jevon Porter. All four seniors — Porter, Tahki Chievous, Justin Boyer and Tre McCluney — made an impact in the starting lineup, and the Trailblazers almost completed an improbable ending.
But it all wasn't meant to be, as CBC spoiled Tolton's senior night in a 73-69 overtime victory.
"It's a special group of seniors and they've added a great impact in the four years that they've been here," coach Jeremy Osborne said. "You would like to send them out on a high note on their night. (It) didn't work out like that, but that doesn't diminish the impact that they've had on the program at all."
The night started off hot for the Trailblazers, who entered the halftime break with a 33-22 lead and kept the Cadets' high-powered offense featuring 2024 five-star prospect John Bol and leading scorer Rob Martin in check through the opening 16 minutes.
On the other end, the seniors combined for 22 points and the momentum was in Tolton's corner with several highlight moments such as Evens Appolon's big and-1 dunk.
But the big halftime lead slowly slipped away. Both teams traded big plays through the third quarter, as the 7-foot-2 Bol found comfort in the post with big dunks while Martin gained some rhythm in the midrange.
Early in the fourth, Tolton had to switch gears for the remainder of the game as Porter picked up his fourth foul with 6:44 left with the Trailblazers up 53-49. Osborne spent the rest of the game making switches at nearly every dead ball, trying his best to keep his team's leading scorer off the court in high-pressure defensive situations where he could foul out.
"If we're on defense and he's playing with four fouls, we're not going to leave him on the floor to pick up his fifth," Osborne said.
Without Porter's defensive presence inside and with too many mistakes in the Cadets' halfcourt, defensive pressure led to CBC gaining its first lead with five minutes to go in regulation.
From there, the two teams traded blows for the rest of regulation. The Trailblazers regained a quick three-point lead after the lead slipped, but Bol responded with an and-one to bring the score level again. Porter picked up a layup off a tipped pass that Martin quickly answered with an and-one after being pushed in the back on a 15-footer.
After Martin converted, it looked like CBC would close out the contest in regulation. Chievous hit the side of the backboard on a 3-pointer, and the Cadets drained the clock down to 47.1 seconds before Aaron Rowe finally committed the foul to send Martin to the stripe where he hit two free throws.
CBC had another chance to close out the game, as Chievous missed another 3-pointer and the Trailblazers committed another foul on the rebound. But McCluney and Rowe forced a turnover to get the ball to Chievous once again to make it a two-point game.
Bol had another chance to ice the game for CBC, but he missed both shots of the double-bonus to give the Trailblazers one final chance with 20.8 seconds remaining.
And Boyer took advantage of it.
It took the entire 32 minutes of regulation for the senior to earn his first points, but after Appolon kicked the ball out to Boyer, he put up a shot from just inside the 3-point arc and was knocked over by a leaping Bol. The officials blew the whistle as the buzzer sounded, meaning Boyer had two shots to send the game to overtime.
He sunk them both.
"I would've taken any of our guys in that situation, but probably the fact that it was Justin made me feel a little bit better," Osborne said.
But the script writers just didn't have a Tolton win in the cards Saturday. Tolton tied the game twice in overtime, but never took a lead during the extra period. CBC sealed the game with a pair of Tolton turnovers, one of which led to a fastbreak from Martin and the other led to a foul on Martin who iced the game with a pair of free throws.
The senior played like it was his own senior night, scoring 13 points in the final six minutes.
Tolton will have two more games before it starts districts with games Monday at St. Francis Borgia and Wednesday at home against St. Mary's.