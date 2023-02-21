MOKANE — Tolton girls basketball coach Sam Sexauer had one message to his team in the weekly email he sent out prior to the start of postseason play: “The most dangerous man in the world is the one that has nothing to lose.”
The Trailblazers, slotted as the No. 4 seed in the Class 3 District 7 tournament, showed their belief in that note. They fought back in the fourth quarter to steal a 66-52 win against No. 5 seed New Bloomfield in the district quarterfinals in Mokane.
Sophomore guard Jillian Aholt led a 16-5 push for the Trailblazers in the game’s final four minutes, tallying a team-high 18 points. She scored nine consecutive Tolton points in the last three minutes to seal the victory.
“(Aholt is) the one that, if she believes in herself, it’s pretty,” Sexauer said. “She’s just talented, and the fact that she took a mentality to say, ‘I can do that and I’m willing to do that,’ ... it was big.”
The Trailblazers withstood a determined Wildcats team, led by senior guard Avery Nichols. She scored a team-high 21 points, draining six 3-pointers and totaling 11 first-quarter points.
Nichols’ effort kept New Bloomfield within striking distance throughout the evening, and she gave the Wildcats a two-point lead midway through the fourth quarter with her final 3-point make.
“(Nichols) struggled with a couple games here recently, and tonight she did really well,” New Bloomfield coach Brett Craighead said.
However, after Nichols’ shot, Tolton closed on a 19-5 run. Aholt gave the Trailblazers the lead for good on a deep 3-pointer following a New Bloomfield turnover.
Aholt’s late-game heroics overshadowed a dominant first-half performance from sophomore forward Sadie Sexauer, who scored 13 of her 16 points in the first two quarters. The Wildcats put a defender on her consistently throughout the second half, limiting her impact.
Freshman forward Kenadie May added 10 points for the Trailblazers. She scored each of her baskets in the paint, using her frame and quickness to fight past a physical New Bloomfield defense.
Sam Sexauer credited his team’s first- and fourth-quarter offense as main contributors to the victory. Tolton scored 42 points in those two periods alone.
“Our team has never shot like that, ever,” Sam Sexauer said. “I’ll take the making the shots and I’ll definitely take the way we played in the fourth quarter.”
New Bloomfield looked poised in the middle frames, outscoring the Trailblazers 26-24 across the second and third quarters. Senior forward Brooklynn Smith, who notched 21 points, dominated the paint coming out of halftime.
Smith scored nine third-quarter points to help the Wildcats flip a five-point halftime deficit into a one-point lead at the end of the third quarter.
New Bloomfield’s season came to a close, ending the careers of Nichols and Smith. The pair helped to field a team for New Bloomfield, which did not know if it would even compete this season.
“We struggled even to have enough for a team earlier in the year,” Craighead said. “They could have quit, but they never did, and I’m just proud of the way they played all year.”
Tolton’s season continues, as it will face No. 1 Montgomery County at 6 p.m. Thursday in Mokane. Sam Sexauer encouraged his team to keep the same mindset against the district’s top-ranked team.
“We got nothing to lose,” Sam Sexauer said. “Be dangerous, that’s it. If they can go out and be dangerous, we can compete with anybody.”