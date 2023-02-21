MOKANE — Tolton girls basketball coach Sam Sexauer had one message to his team in the weekly email he sent out prior to the start of postseason play: “The most dangerous man in the world is the one that has nothing to lose.”

The Trailblazers, slotted as the No. 4 seed in the Class 3 District 7 tournament, showed their belief in that note. They fought back in the fourth quarter to steal a 66-52 win against No. 5 seed New Bloomfield in the district quarterfinals in Mokane.

