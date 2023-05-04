Olivia Andrews is set to pass the baton to Jillian Andrews, her younger sister, for one of the final times this weekend, a symbolic ending to the pair’s lasting impact on Tolton's girls track program.
The dynamic duo ran the middle legs of the 4x800-meter relay at the MSHSAA Class 3 championship one season ago, when Olivia handed the baton to Jillian in one of the most important moments of their athletic journeys.
Olivia, a senior, and Jillian, a junior, made up half of Tolton’s 4x800 relay team, which also consisted of Madison Taylor and Elyse Wilmes. At the state championship, the group earned its second-ever state championship in the girls 4x800 relay with a school record time of 9 minutes, 43.88 seconds.
“It’s special,” Olivia Andrews said. “It was fun doing it with all of the girls, but especially my sister. … This year should be even more fun and memorable because it’s my last year.”
The victory is a moment that will continue to bring back fond memories for the sisters, who did not grow up with track as a central focus.
“I didn’t really have anything to do during the winter of my seventh grade year, and (my dad) told me to go for a run,” Olivia Andrews said. “I just started running a mile every other day, and then I kind of got hooked on it.”
Jillian Andrews, who also played volleyball, credited her sister for jumpstarting her passion for running. The junior has taken after her sister on the track as well, competing in a couple long-distance events and relays.
Olivia Andrews, the school record holder of the 3,200 race with a time of 11:06.22, quickly transitioned from a curious seventh grade runner into an athletes who is among the top in the state. She holds Class 2’s fastest time of the season in the 3,200.
Much like the past three seasons, though, Jillian Andrews will be there at the end to support her sister.
“I hope she's just happy with the way she runs,” the younger sister said. “I know as a senior going into college, it's your last year and you want to accomplish things, so I just hope that she's happy with what she does and takes good memories with her to college.”
For the past three seasons, those good memories have formulated as the sisters watched each other develop while also building a culture and connection among the team’s female athletes.
“Even though they’re sisters, they like to work together as a team,” freshman Makaylin Viet said. “They always motivate all of us and it's good because they bring you into their sisterhood.”
Tolton’s so-called “sisterhood” is one that has blossomed under first-year head coach Rebecca Wilmes. The girls, whether it be at track meets, practices or at each other’s houses, have bought into what it means to be a teammate.
Rebecca Wilmes credited the Andrews' ability to bring the girls together, specifically at track meets. With a roster of more than 20 girls, ranging from experienced seniors to beginning freshman, that ability is an important one for a sport like track that can oftentimes be considered individual-based.
Chemistry is a piece of the puzzle that Tolton will need heading into MSHSAA Class 2 District 4 competition this weekend, and behind the Andrews sisters, the Trailblazers are geared to leave their mark.
A second chance awaits for Elyse Wilmes
Elyse Wilmes, the daughter of Rebecca Wilmes, looked well on her way to a high-place finish in the 1,600 at last season’s state championship, but the then-freshman clipped the metal lining of the track and stepped off the track 300 meters from a victory.
The moment marked a down moment in a season full of positives for Elyse Wilmes, who bounced back by winning the 800 hours later and followed that up with a first-place finish in the 4x800 relay.
Her up-and-down stay at the state tournament brought unforeseen adversity but gave the current sophomore an opportunity to avenge that fall this time around.
“It’s pretty nice knowing that (the fall) happened my freshman year and I have three more years to recover from that,” Elyse Wilmes said.
Elyse Wilmes will enter district competition with the top Class 2 times in the 400, 800 and the 1,600. However, as district rules state, she will only be permitted to race in four events, including relays, limiting her chance to make an even bigger impression.
She will have an opportunity to race in the 800 and 1,600 again, though.
“I think someone said the first time we go to big meets, you're a tourist, taking it all in. The second time, we're kind of back for business,” Rebecca Wilmes said. “I think when you have that confidence, it permeates to the rest of the team, and I think that (Elyse Wilmes) helps with that piece.”
As a sophomore, Elyse Wilmes has quickly become a role model for the next generation of younger runners, and that thought is one shared by both Viet and fellow freshman Carly Meyer.
“You can see how much she's done better,” Viet said. “(Her talent) is something I look up to and one day want to be at.”
“She's really good,” Meyer said, “just watching her run. She looks so fast, and it's like, I don't even know how that's possible.”
Elyse Wilmes’ speed will be on full display alongside Olivia and Jillian Andrews as the team embarks on a trip to Mokane, where South Callaway is set to host the district competition beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
In total, 15 Trailblazers will compete across 17 events, including all running events. For Olivia Andrews, who will compete in her final district competition, the message is simple.
“Just be happy with however you do and just have fun with it,” the senior said. “(Don’t) be hard on yourself if you don't have the race you want because we all have good days and we all have bad days.”
According to Rebecca Wilmes, Tolton’s biggest challenger will be Russellville, which boasts a strong all-around team. The Trailblazers, although they hold several of the district’s top athletes, will enter the competition with a slightly less comprehensive roster.
For Rebecca Wilmes’ inaugural season at the helm, though, this serves as an opportunity to build Tolton back toward its heights of the 2015 and 2016 seasons, when the Trailblazers won back-to-back Class 2 championships.
“We got a lot of girls with opportunities to make it through to (sectionals),” Rebecca Wilmes said. “We got (to) take a shot at winning it. We can't play defensive about what Russellville brings to the table, we can only control what we do.”