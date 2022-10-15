Fulton boys soccer goalkeeper Grant Avery dove to his left to save a penalty kick from Tolton junior Brady Farnan. On any other day, the Fulton bench and fans would have been on their feet to celebrate the save.

However, on Saturday, the saved penalty was merely consolation for the Hornets. Tolton (11-5-1) dominated for the full 80 minutes, defeating Fulton 6-2 in Columbia.

