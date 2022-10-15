Fulton boys soccer goalkeeper Grant Avery dove to his left to save a penalty kick from Tolton junior Brady Farnan. On any other day, the Fulton bench and fans would have been on their feet to celebrate the save.
However, on Saturday, the saved penalty was merely consolation for the Hornets. Tolton (11-5-1) dominated for the full 80 minutes, defeating Fulton 6-2 in Columbia.
A meeting between the two teams earlier this year ended in a draw, but this time the Trailblazers were ready for the challenge.
Seven minutes into the match, Tolton junior Steven Becvar scored the opening goal. Within the next 10 minutes, Becvar had a hat trick. The Trailblazers moved the ball upfield flawlessly, dismantling the Fulton back line with impressive through balls.
"(Becvar) is one of those special guys you don't really get all the time. He goes out and does his thing," Tolton coach Connor Bandre said. "Offensively, we work a lot on our pattern play and getting the balls into dangerous areas and just being in the right spots. They executed that perfectly today."
By the 18th minute, the scoreboard read 3-0, and the rift between the two teams only grew. Mac Clapper subbed on and scored two goals in a five-minute span. By halftime, the score was 5-0 in favor of the Trailblazers.
"I told the guys at halftime that was almost a perfect half," Bandre said. "We did a lot of work in training this week and that really showed. It really, really showed."
Fulton answered in the second half, scoring two goals by way of Luke Holland and Christian Maharo, but it wasn't enough to threaten Tolton's lead.
A goal from Ryan Hulett's killed any second half momentum from Fulton, and sealed the win for the Trailblazers. A cross from across the box landed at Hulett's feet, and the senior finished clinically, sending the ball into the roof of the net.
While Fulton had a some solid chances on goal throughout the match, Lucas Boyer and the Tolton back line locked down Fulton's forwards.
Whenever a ball happened to slip past the defense, goalkeeper Alex Steffes was up to the task. The senior made a number of acrobatic saves to preserve the Trailblazers' sizable lead.
Bandre credits the team's chemistry and impressive play to the closeness of the group. The Trailblazers are a tight-knit squad, and it shows on the pitch.
"They're all there for each other, got each other's backs, and it's just kind of a big family out there," Bandre said. "We're all in it together."
Tolton is ranked No. 2 in the Class 1 Missouri Soccer Power Rankings with the district tournament nearly two weeks away.
Bandre said the team is feeling good, but emphasized the need to stay in the present moment.
"We always try to take one day at a time," Bandre said. "As long as we're constantly improving each day at training and getting results, we're gonna put ourselves in a really good spot."
For now, the Trailblazers are focused on its next mach Monday.
Tolton travels to Southern Boone for its next matchup at 5 p.m. Monday.