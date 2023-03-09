Few have generated the success that Tolton boys basketball coach Jeremy Osborne has in his first nine seasons at the helm of the program — one state championship, six district championships, five 20-win seasons and four state quarterfinal berths.
Osborne, a former assistant coach, took over the Trailblazers after two years under Tyler Clark, who helped jump-start the program after the school opened in 2011. Clark led Tolton to its first 20-win season in 2013-14, guiding the school to its first quarterfinal berth as well.
“I think for me, personally, just having a faith background played a huge role in being able to be at a school where that plays such a huge role,” Osborne said. … “And then having the opportunity to impact kids’ lives, young kids’ lives, is always (at the) forefront of what coaches do.
“Tolton was just the perfect storm,” he added.
Coaching was not always the plan for Osborne, who played basketball for Quincy High School and later went on to play football at Culver-Stockton College as a wide receiver.
However, after recognizing his playing days were limited, the former Blue Devils point guard spoke with then-Quincy coach Sean Taylor and made the decision to pursue coaching.
“(Taylor) told me you’re gonna be a coach someday, and he was the one that gave me my first opportunity,” Osborne said.
Taylor, the current coach at Moline High School in Illinois, spent 11 seasons at Quincy, establishing a similar level of success that Tolton has under Osborne — 10 regional titles, four sectional titles, three Elite 8 appearances and a state-championship season.
“(I) had a really good experience under him,” Osborne said of Taylor. “He taught me a lot ... , so a lot of our concepts (and) a lot of my philosophy was based off of him.”
Osborne carried that winning philosophy into his first two seasons, the latter in which the Trailblazers won their only state championship. Tolton won back-to-back Class 3 District 8 championships and made consecutive Class 3 quarterfinal appearances before taking down Barstow for the state title in the 2014-15 season.
That victory laid the foundation for the Trailblazers’ culture of winning, one that has resulted in a career record of 178-68 for Osborne.
“It’s no secret,” Osborne said. “You could be the best coach in the world, (but) if you don’t have kids that buy in and kids that play, and if you don’t have players, you’re not going to win. But I think it also goes to how you do things and your approach day in and day out.”
That approach has caught the attention of Helias coach Joe Rothweiler, who has faced off against the Osborne-led Tolton squad eight times in the past five seasons. Osborne holds a 6-3 advantage in the matchups between the pair, but Helias defeated the Trailblazers earlier this season.
“It is evident that he’s a good coach in the way that his players are skilled. They play the game the right way,” Rothweiler said.
Rothweiler, who became the Crusaders’ head coach before the 2018-19 season, has had his own success, leading Helias to a pair of final fours, including a Class 5 runner-up finish last season.
The Crusaders’ season came to an end last Friday, when they ran into crosstown rival Jefferson City in the Class 5 District 5 championship game. Helias’ struggles to repeat represents just how difficult it is to replicate success in today’s age of high school basketball.
“You’ve got to stick to principles, and you’ve got to have good players,” Rothweiler said. “You’ve got to be able to mold those guys together into a team, and you do that day in and day out (through) the things that you preach and practice.”
Talented players are not something Tolton has lacked. It’s no secret that the Trailblazers have benefited from rosters that included Michael Porter Jr., Jontay Porter, Isaiah Wilson and Jevon Porter, but they don’t tell the full story.
Osborne credits those names as being part of the “collective effort,” a phrase he has coined as the program’s primary reason for success. The collective effort extends beyond just a single name, rather emphasizing the importance of a strong relationship among the players, coaches and community.
“It was definitely like a family at Tolton,” current Pepperdine freshman Jevon Porter said. “(Osborne) created a very positive and encouraging culture there.”
Family is a hallmark of any team Osborne coaches.
His children are familiar faces at practices and games, providing a family-like feel for the entire Tolton program. Following the Trailblazers’ district championship victory over Fatima last Friday, that image was on full display as a teary-eyed Osborne embraced his family after the game.
“I think it’s hugely important to try to create a family atmosphere but also at the same time make sure that we’re holding kids accountable and that I’m held accountable,” Osborne said.
That accountability represents another key concept of Tolton’s continuous success. Jevon Porter said that focus helped him develop more confidence in himself, and it’s a trait that continues to showcase itself among this season’s Trailblazers.
Tolton brought back five seniors to this season’s roster, adding former Jefferson City guard Exavier “Zay” Wilson to the team as well. The Trailblazers have defied expectations with this group, winning yet another district championship and advancing to the Class 4 quarterfinals.
“This group means a lot, just because I think this was the year that (people said), ‘Oh, well, Jevon Porter is gone now, so they’re gonna fall off’ or ‘(Link Academy sophomore Aaron Rowe) is gone, so they’re going to fall off,’” Osborne said. “I think these guys in this locker room kind of took that as a challenge.”
The Trailblazers have notched a 20-9 record this season, picking up victories over Fatima (21-7) in the Class 4 District 9 championship and following that with a 53-38 win against Springfield Catholic in the Class 4 sectionals Monday.
Tolton is aiming for a trip to the Class 4 final four, but first it must get past Logan-Rogersville in the Class 4 quarterfinals at 4 p.m. Friday in Bolivar. The Wildcats are looking for their second Show-Me Showdown appearance in the past five seasons after placing fourth in the 2018-19 season.
If the Trailblazers pull off the victory over Logan-Rogersville (26-3), they will likely earn a rematch with 16-time state champion Vashon (22-7), which took down Tolton in the Class 4 championship one season ago. The Class 4 semifinals begin this upcoming Thursday.
“(The) ultimate goal, obviously, is to make it to Springfield,” Osborne said. “We have one more test, and it’s a very tough test, but I’m fully confident that our guys are going to compete as hard as they possibly can and leave it all on the line.”