Tolton head coach Jeremy Osborne yells from the sidelines (copy)

Tolton coach Jeremy Osborne yells from the sidelines during the MSHSAA Class 4 semifinals March 18, 2022, at Hammons Student Center in Springfield. Osborne and the Trailblazers are one game away from a return to the state semifinals, facing Logan-Rogersville in the Class 4 quarterfinals Friday in Bolivar.

 Madi Winfield/Missourian

Few have generated the success that Tolton boys basketball coach Jeremy Osborne has in his first nine seasons at the helm of the program — one state championship, six district championships, five 20-win seasons and four state quarterfinal berths.

Osborne, a former assistant coach, took over the Trailblazers after two years under Tyler Clark, who helped jump-start the program after the school opened in 2011. Clark led Tolton to its first 20-win season in 2013-14, guiding the school to its first quarterfinal berth as well.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying sports journalism Reach me at bhwd3@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you