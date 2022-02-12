Tolton had a trio of important matchups on its Saturday slate with postseason ramifications on the table.
With district seeding and state qualification on the line, Trailblazer wrestling, along with boys and girls basketball all had important tasks at hand. By the end of the busy day, several Tolton athletes had achieved personal and team success.
Martin, Ruether and Hazelrigg advance to wrestling state tournament
After only Justus Martin qualified for the MSHSAA wrestling state tournament in 2020, he will be joined by two of his teammates this season.
While Martin captured the 138-pound division at the meet, junior Frank Ruether and freshman Frank Hazelrigg earned a state berth in the 128 and 145-pound divisions respectively.
Out of the three competitors, Martin’s path to winning was the easiest. In his first match, the junior nearly won via technical fall before he pinned Gabe Harris from Summit Christian Academy. After a technical fall win and a first-period pin in the quarterfinals and semifinals, Martin faced Alex Radefeld from host Versailles.
It took nearly all six minutes to get the win, but after leading 6-1, Martin finally recorded the pin at the 5:41 mark to clinch his second state berth.
Ruether’s path to winning the 126-pound bracket started off hard but slowly built into a dominant final. He was ranked as the last seed in his bracket since he faced no common opponents in the regular season.
The junior had his work cut out for him, facing the top seed Robbie Lasky from Lone Jack. Lasky and Ruther dueled in a thrilling opening-round match, but Ruther ultimately prevailed in a 1-0 decision with an escape in the final 30 seconds of the match.
The next two matches proved to be far easier with a 7-1 decision to go along with a 19-4 technical fall win in the final over Blake Eads of Sherwood.
But Hazelrigg’s journey to Mizzou Arena has to be the most grueling. He advanced to the semifinal round but lost by a 23-8 technical fall to Lucas Estes from St. Michael the Archangel after Hazelrigg’s ankle was compressed underneath his body on a takedown.
Needing to win one more match in the bubble round to place in the top four and qualify for state, Hazelrigg was hobbled by a sprained ankle. But he gritted through the pain by wrestling for 12 more minutes to win his next two matches over Lone Jack’s Riley Wooten and California’s Kwynnon Duvall to finish third.
The three wrestlers will have less than a week to prepare for the MSHSAA Class 1 State Tournament, which takes place Thursday through Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
Porter scores 1,500th career point in victory over Confluence Prep
After his 35 points wasn’t enough to take down Cardinal Ritter on Friday, Jevon Porter made absolute certain that Tolton boys basketball left The Stable with a victory over Confluence Prep.
So he upped the ante to 24 points in three quarters to go along with 22 from Tahki Chievous. Lo and behold, the Trailblazers bounced back convincingly with a 78-52 win in the Missouri Basketball Hall of Fame Classic Shootout.
After a modest first quarter, Porter took control of Tolton’s second-quarter stampede with 19 first-half points to put Tolton up by 20 at the break. In the midst of the scoring onslaught, Porter scored his 1,500th point as a Trailblazer and threw down two dunks that made it seem like he was still taking frustration out from Friday night.
After closing the night on a high note, the Trailblazers will play another Friday-Saturday doubleheader against St. Mary’s and Christian Brothers Academy (CBC) next weekend.
Steelville makes quick work of Tolton girls basketball
After Steelville’s Naomi Perkins opened the game with a solo 8-0 run, the rest of the contest was never in much question as Tolton girls basketball fell 60-30 in the first leg of the boys-girls doubleheader.
Perkins outscored the entire Trailblazers roster with 36 points and a shooting efficiency usually seen from players who camp out under the rim. The senior went 4 of 5 from beyond the arc in the first quarter alone.
Meanwhile, most Blazer possessions failed to cross the half court line with a bevy of turnovers leaving them unable to match Perkins’ output. And even when the team broke through the full court press, a 1-3-1 zone forced even more turnovers in half court sets.
The Cardinals secured a 20-point lead with 4:04 remaining in the first half and never looked back.
Tolton has one chance to get back on track before its district tournament with Monday’s matchup at Capital City.