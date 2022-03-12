LEBANON — Things started out well enough Saturday for Willow Springs. Its star senior guard Owen Duddridge hit a 3-pointer to give the Bears an early 3-0 lead, and the defense forced a pair of Tolton turnovers in its first two possessions.
Then things turned — fast and drastically.
After two minutes of Willow Springs holding a slim lead, Tolton put forth a half-hour clinic in a 65-26 rout in Lebanon.
“Honestly, we know we have more work to do, but the way last year ended in (the quarterfinal), we obviously wanted to take advantage of the opportunity we were given,” coach Jeremy Osborne said. “We talked about it and said, ‘The only thing that you can do today is earn the opportunity to have another opportunity.’”
Tolton took advantage of the opportunity to the fullest extent it could, washing away the sorrow from ending the 2020-21 season with a loss to Westminster Christian in the Class 4 quarterfinals. In doing so, the Trailblazers advanced to their second state semifinal in school history and their first since Michael Porter Jr. and Jontay Porter led the team to the 2015-16 state title.
The road to Springfield has become vastly easier for Tolton since escaping its district with a win by 18 points over Fair Grove on Tuesday, leading into Saturday’s blowout. In both games, the Trailblazers held a major height advantage over their opponent, and Osborne’s squad used that edge to start an all-out dunk contest.
The Trailblazers held a 10-point advantage after one quarter against Willow Springs before the highlight reel plays came in bunches.
Tahki Chievous hammered home a one-hand slam plus the foul, and the rest of the Trailblazers piled on. Aaron Rowe saw Jevon Porter pointing to the ceiling and threw him a perfect lob that he finished with two hands. Rowe, who pitched in a game-high 18 points, wasn’t content with just assisting on a dunk and went vertical with a dunk in transition.
“We did not know that those guys were going to do that today,” Justin Boyer said. “Those guys put on a show today. But we just came into today wanting to win the game and do everything right, so we were locked in and we earned it.”
Still, in the midst of the plays worthy of gracing Overtime or SLAM social media channels, the Willow Springs student section goaded the Trailblazers by chanting “Boring” while Tolton held the ball for the last shot. Rowe and Chievous laughed at the remark on the court, then to rub it in, Rowe buried a 3 with seconds remaining in the first half.
By that point, Tolton led 43-16 and virtually booked its 2½-hour bus ride down to Springfield. And while Tolton won with style, it also won with fundamentals and unselfishness.
Chievous picking up Boyer off the ground with the ball in his hand after securing a rebound was indicative of the way that the Trailblazers played on the offensive end. Three Tolton starters finished in double figures, and Boyer nearly cracked the double-digit club with nine points. To go along with the balanced scoring, Tolton also had 16 assists.
Porter finished Saturday with his second consecutive double-double with 14 points, 12 rebounds and six assists on his ledger. His playmaking kicked the offense into overdrive in the first quarter with five assists to get the Blazers into an offensive groove.
While Saturday served to put years of frustration from previous playoffs behind, the commanding scoreline also gave Osborne a chance to see his future. Sophomore forward Will Fretwell, who is usually reserved for the end of games, saw action early on with the starters and finished the game with five points and five boards.
“Will is an extremely hard worker and he’s a kid who does (what) you ask him to do and then some,” Osborne said. “He’s earned that, and for him to show up in the quarterfinal game and play extremely well just goes to show how hard work pays off. He’s gotten better throughout the season progressively and he made all the right plays tonight.”
Aden Tipton, Blake Pingeton and Donovan Tolson also saw plentiful playing time as the substitutes took the floor with five minutes remaining and a running clock bringing the game to a swift end.
The Trailblazers’ journey hasn’t always been like Saturday night. Izaak Porter, a mainstay of the starting lineup, sustained a season-ending foot injury and has watched the entire state tournament run from the sideline. Tough games against teams a class or two above Tolton tested the team’s endurance and skill in the regular season.
But as Tolton nears the end of the hike that is its season, it hopes to be able to enjoy the view from the top.
“It’s pretty rewarding to see their progression throughout the year and how adversity hit and they just kept fighting,” Osborne said. “I’m just so happy for our kids, man.”