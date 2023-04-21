Four years ago, the stars were beginning to align for Tolton girls soccer to make a state tournament run, but that dream ended in a nightmare before the season even started.
The Trailblazers, after only two weeks of preseason practice, felt the firsthand effects of the COVID-19 shutdown. The Missouri State High School Activities Association canceled all spring sport seasons April 9, 2020, cutting senior seasons short and delaying freshmen development.
“I feel like that was our season to go to state, and we lost that,” senior midfielder Sophia Poehlmann said.
Poehlmann and her nine fellow Tolton seniors were robbed of their freshman seasons, a time generally filled with growth, amusement and belonging.
Instead of living through those memorable freshman moments, the girls had to adapt to a new normal. Brick walls replaced teammates, backyards became the closest comparison to a soccer field and, amidst all the chaos, TikTok videos took the place of highlight-reel plays.
“They were missing (soccer),” Tolton coach Chuck Register said. “(Those methods were) just some other ways that they could get it out and express their feelings, so that was actually a good thing.”
Development quickly shifted from a group setting to an individual one, placing the pressure of growth upon the athletes themselves. For some, the season’s cancellation brought feelings of animosity and pain, as thoughts of what could have been crept in.
Senior midfielder Macie Parmer remembers disappointment, while Poehlmann, whose sister Sam Poehlmann graduated in 2021 and now plays at William Woods, expressed the sorrow of not being able to play with her sister for her freshman season.
Register, who has become accustomed to building successful teams with over 500 career victories, entered unfamiliar territory without an opportunity to make the same impact from the comfort of his home.
“It was horrible,” Register said. “We had to start all over again.”
Tolton, in the two full seasons since, has done just that.
The Trailblazers have posted a 31-9-1 record over the past two seasons, making runs to the district championship game in both seasons. At the center of the development has been the current senior class, which quickly blossomed from inexperienced and disappointed freshmen to the team’s next era of leaders.
“(The current seniors) were always talking, even when they were sophomores, ‘I can’t wait until we’re seniors, so we can prove our existence here (and) what we want to accomplish, what we want for goals,’” Register said.
It’s been a long time coming for the senior class, which includes Rachael Broniec, Ashley Wilkerson, Kensie Serio, Annie Tuller, Ava Lawless, Molly Gibson, Gracie Boyd, Hailey Cope, Parmer and Poehlmann.
Now, three years removed from a complete shutdown, those 10 players are the ones guiding Tolton back toward the program heights of the mid-2010s. The Trailblazers placed second in the state tournament in 2015 and followed that up with a fourth-place finish the following season.
“We were all really disappointed, because I think we had a chance to make a state run (freshman year), and this year, we do, too,” Parmer said. “I think (this season) is just like earning that season back.”
The Trailblazers have jumped out to a 5-3 record this season, earning recognition from the Missouri High School State Coaches Association, which ranked Tolton as the No. 9 team in Class 1 during its poll release Tuesday.
Tolton moved down to Class 1 following last season’s second-place finish in Class 2 District 6, and the Trailblazers are gearing up to make noise in a new district that includes Smithton, Fatima and Sacred Heart.
However, as these seniors learned years ago, they can’t take this opportunity for granted.
“Time is of the essence,” Parmer said.
“You’ve got to stay positive, too,” Poehlmann added. “After we went through all that, you have to stay positive and make the most of it.”
Positivity and support exemplify a Tolton senior class that had every reason to give up after facing immense adversity as freshmen.
Instead, it’s the lessons gained through that experience that have shaped the direction of the team.
“I feel like it definitely made us closer knit to each other,” Broniec said. “Like, you go to other teams, and they’re scared of the seniors. They’re scared to mess up, and for us, it’s like we support each other through all of it … We’re so welcoming and team-oriented that we’re loving (with) open arms.”
There’s no better example of this attitude than Parmer, a 16-goal scorer last season, whose voice can be heard across the field and all the way up into the stands.
In an 8-0 victory against Cardinal Ritter on Tuesday, Parmer provided a calming presence en route to scoring two goals. She consistently made it a point to direct the team’s next generation of Trailblazers, who one day hope to follow in her footsteps.
“We’ve learned to cherish the time we have with each other,” Parmer said. “It’s hard to look at where we were freshman year and how devastating it was to lose the season. … We’ve just got to capture the moment and go with it.”
’Blazers hosting tournament
The Trailblazers’ senior class is no stranger to firsts, and that trend will continue this weekend as the group aims to write yet another chapter into their eventful four-season story.
The program is set to host the inaugural Tolton Catholic Tournament beginning Friday, an event Register hopes is the start of something special.
“I wanted to create sort of a Catholic or private school tournament this year,” Register said. “Hopefully, we’re going to get more teams to come from across the state (in the coming years), so they can actually meet here in Columbia.”
This year’s rendition will feature a four-team field comprised of Tolton, Visitation, Cape Girardeau Notre Dame and Helias. The Trailblazers will first face Visitation at 4 p.m. Friday at Cosmo Park, where all tournament games will be played.
Tolton will then challenge Cape Notre Dame at 10 a.m. Saturday, looking to cap the inaugural tournament with a signature victory over a Class 4 program.
“I think that if you play somebody different, you play somebody that’s pretty tough, that it may give you some sort of a new perspective on your team,” Register said. “That way, there’s some things you can use to grow with.”