Four years ago, the stars were beginning to align for Tolton girls soccer to make a state tournament run, but that dream ended in a nightmare before the season even started.

The Trailblazers, after only two weeks of preseason practice, felt the firsthand effects of the COVID-19 shutdown. The Missouri State High School Activities Association canceled all spring sport seasons April 9, 2020, cutting senior seasons short and delaying freshmen development.

  Sports reporter, spring 2023

