Timely pitching, late offensive burst wills 'Blazers past Borgia

Facing two-loss St. Francis Borgia on Tuesday at Atkins Park, Tolton turned to one of its youngest stars to play hero.
Shortstop Lucas Wietholder stepped to the plate with runners at the corners and only one out in the bottom of the fifth inning, and the sophomore came through with a go-ahead RBI single. His hit sparked a run of six consecutive runs for Tolton, which prevailed 10-4.
The base hit capped a three-hit, five-RBI day for Wietholder, who added a first-inning home run and an RBI single in the third . His offensive production provided a sense of relief for a Tolton team that has been searching for this kind of output all season.
"To be honest, it's a breath of fresh air," Tolton coach Ehrich Chick said about his team's offensive approach. "For us to come out and stick to the game plan of just being aggressive really shows the type of baseball team we can be offensively."
Tolton's early success came against a Division I-caliber starting pitcher, as Xavier commit Jack Nobe took the mound for the Knights. Nobe, a junior who flashed an above-average fastball and wipeout secondary pitches, registered two outs in the first inning before falling into trouble.
Nobe issued a two-out walk to St. Louis University commit Jacob Hoernschemeyer, before Wietholder stepped to the plate and walloped a fastball well beyond the center field fence.
Tolton's two-out hitting, which produced four runs, helped the Trailblazers maintain momentum despite a consistent comeback effort from the Knights.
"Anytime you can have a two-out rally that just sparks (the offense)," Chick said. "Hitting is contagious ... That's something we've been preaching since day one and to be able to see it come to fruition against a really solid program like Borgia shows what Tolton baseball is capable of this season."
The Trailblazers' offensive momentum carried to the pitching and defense, where Tolton made plays when it mattered most.
Junior pitcher Will Fretwell worked through three different bases-loaded jams in consecutive innings, allowing only two runs.
"My thought process is I know that these guys got my back," Fretwell said. "(My teammates) give me a ton of confidence and especially the work that (senior pitcher Luke McBee) did early showed me that you don't necessarily have to strike everybody out."
McBee started on the mound for Tolton, retiring seven of the first eight batters he faced.
"I'm really trying to hit spots, throw off-speed and work away from the hitters," McBee said. "I just give my fielders a chance to get outs."
He unraveled in the third inning after issuing an ill-fated two-out walk, which sparked a two-run rally for the Knights.
Junior Reagan Kandlbinder supplied the first run on an RBI single, part of his two-hit, two-RBI outing. His offensive production from the two-hole epitomized a strong effort from the top of the lineup.
The first-four hitters in Borgia's lineup combined for nine hits and three RBI. Nobe, also the team's leadoff hitter, added to his inning on the mound with a three-hit effort.
"We got those guys rolling together, and that's what we need," Borgia coach Spencer Unnerstall said.
Offensive production tailed off throughout the rest of the Knights' lineup, which tallied only one hit and four walks.
The same could not be said for Tolton, whose lineup had eight of nine batters reach base at least one time. Junior Cam Lee showcased his speed on the base paths with a pair of steals alongside three hits, while sophomore Liam Newman also notched two singles.
"(Offensive production) gives our pitcher something to back off of," Wietholder said. "They can just do their thing out there and get us outs."
Tolton's staff of McBee, Fretwell and sophomore Alex Frost held the Knights' offense to its lowest scoring output since April 14. Borgia totaled just four runs in 14 innings against the Trailblazers in their two meetings this season.
A key to Tolton's dominance on the rubber was its defensive play behind it. The Trailblazers turned a 5-4-3 double play in the second inning, and Cam Lee added a pair of catches on the run to preserve advantages.
"It's so much easier to be up on the mound when you now that you don't necessarily have to pitch the ball in the perfect spot," Fretwell said. "You can throw what you want to throw, and let (the opponent) hit ... and it's going to be an out."
Tolton's all-around effort did not constitute a "complete game" to Chick, but it marked a step in the right direction for a Trailblazers program that is about to face a challenging slate in the Russellville Tournament.
Osage and St. Elizabeth await Tolton in Russellville for pool play with the games taking place at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, respectively. There will be championship, consolation and third-place games on Saturday.