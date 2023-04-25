 Skip to main content
Timely pitching, late offensive burst wills 'Blazers past Borgia

Father Tolton designated hitter Aden Tipton slides into second base with a double

Tolton designated hitter Aden Tipton slides into second base against St. Francis Borgia on Tuesday at Atkins Park.

 Cal Tobias/Missourian

Facing two-loss St. Francis Borgia on Tuesday at Atkins Park, Tolton turned to one of its youngest stars to play hero. 

Shortstop Lucas Wietholder stepped to the plate with runners at the corners and only one out in the bottom of the fifth inning, and the sophomore came through with a go-ahead RBI single. His hit sparked a run of six consecutive runs for Tolton, which prevailed 10-4. 

Father Tolton second baseman Justus Martin swings and misses against Borgia

Tolton second baseman Justus Martin swings and misses against St. Francis Borgia on Tuesday at Atkins Park. Martin went 1-for-4 in the Trailblazers' 10-4 win.
Father Tolton's pitcher Will Fretwell pitches against Borgia on Tuesday

Tolton pitcher Will Fretwell pitches against St. Francis Borgia on Tuesday at Atkins Park. Fretwell allowed two runs in 2⅓ innings but successfully escaped three bases-loaded jams in a 10-4 victory.
Father Tolton center fielder Cam Lee comes back to the dugout after striking out

Tolton center fielder Cam Lee comes back to the dugout after striking out against St. Francis Borgia on Tuesday at Atkins Park. It was Lee’s only out of the game, as he went 3-for-4 with two singles, a double, and two stolen bases in the Trailblazers' 10-4 win.
Father Tolton starting pitcher Luke McBee pitches against Borgia on Tuesday,

Tolton right-hander Luke McBee pitches against St. Francis Borgia on Tuesday at Atkins Park. McBee allowed two runs in 3⅓ innings on the way to a 10-4 victory.
  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying sports journalism Reach me at bhwd3@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

