After a three-year tenure as Tolton‘s athletic director, Gary Link will step down from his role at the conclusion of the academic year, the school announced Tuesday.
“It has been a great privilege to serve as Athletic and Activities Director at Fr. Tolton Catholic High School,” Link said in the release. “I want to thank those who have given me the opportunity to be a teacher, coach and administrator at this amazing school. I’m especially grateful to have had the honor of interacting with so many outstanding students, student-athletes, coaches and staff, and I’m thankful for the numerous achievements we’ve collectively attained.”
Link was named interim athletic and activities director at Tolton in March 2019 following the resignation of then-athletic director Chad Masters that February and stepped into the full-time role that summer. He was an internal hire after serving as a teacher, junior varsity basketball coach and varsity basketball assistant coach in 2019.
Prior to joining Tolton’s staff, Link had a connection to the Columbia area through his 16-year tenure as associate director of development (major gifts) in the Missouri athletics department from 2001-17.
The Tolton athletic program has experienced its share of success during Link’s time as athletic director. In the 2020-21 school year, MaxPreps recognized Tolton as the best athletic program in the state of Missouri. The boys cross country, boys track and field, girls crosscountry and softball programs have all won MSHSAA state championships during Link’s tenure.
Across all athletic programs, Tolton has finished on the podium seven times under Link.
“Mr. Link not only made a tremendous impact on our athletics and activities programs during his tenure, but on the lives of our students as well,” Tolton President Dr. Dan Everett said in a statement. “He greeted every student by name in the hallways and was always willing to lend a hand wherever we needed him. His positive attitude, smile and signature line of ‘GO BLAZERS’ will be dearly missed.”
The search for the next athletic and activities director will begin in the coming weeks, according to the release.