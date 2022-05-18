Top-seeded Tolton baseball beat third-seeded South Callaway 5-2 for its second straight district title Wednesday in Mokane.
The Trailblazers jumped on the Bulldogs early in the Class 3 District 7 final, scoring three runs in the first inning, with two of those coming with two outs.
South Callaway put a run on the board in the top of the second, but Tolton responded with a run in the bottom half after a sacrifice fly from Cameron Lee.
The Bulldogs got their second run in the third after a single from Jacob Lallier. After the inning, the Trailblazers put Connor Head on the mound to replace starting pitcher Logan Thompson. Head silenced South Callaway and closed out the game for Tolton.
The Trailblazers will face Hermann in the opening round of the state tournament Tuesday. Tolton defeated Hermann 11-1 earlier in the season.
Bruins beat Kewpies in district semifinals
No.1-seeded Rock Bridge girls soccer will have a chance to win back-to-back district titles.
In the rematch of the Anna Alioto Memorial Classic, the Bruins defeated fourth-seeded Hickman 1-0 in a Class 4 District 6 semifinal game Wednesday.
The Bruins struck early, with a 13th minute goal by Ayan Omar. That goal proved to be the game-winner, as the two teams went scoreless for the final 67 minutes of play.
Rock Bridge will face off against No. 3 Blue Springs South in the district finals at 6 p.m. Friday in Blue Springs. The two teams faced off March 25, when Rock Bridge’s Leah Jenne scored the game winning goal in double overtime in a 2-1 victory.