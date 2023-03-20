Fresh off a MSHSAA Class 3 championship one season ago, Tolton baseball continued right where it left off against St. Mary's (St. Louis) on Monday in Columbia.
The Trailblazers dominated from start to finish in a 15-1 run-rule victory in five innings. Tolton (1-0) scored eight of its runs in a commanding first inning, which set the tone for the rest of the game.
"Great energy, honestly," Tolton baseball coach Ehrich Chick said. "Freshman to senior, they were locked in from the start."
Junior Jake Ryan, who also stars as the Trailblazers' starting quarterback in football, flashed his potential on the mound against the Dragons (0-1).
The right-hander scattered three hits and one run over four innings, striking out six batters.
"Fastball was there, commanded the zone pretty well and kept them off-balance a little bit with the curveball," Ryan said.
At the plate, Ryan came through as well. He finished 2-for-2 and scored three runs as a part of a well-oiled and balanced Tolton offense.
Every starter reached base for the Trailblazers, who worked 10 walks and had two batters hit by pitches. Junior Cameron Lee, Tolton's "spark plug" and leadoff hitter, started the bottom half of the first with a double.
Nine batters later, Lee broke the game open with his second hit of the inning, a two-run single that gave the hosts a quick 6-0 advantage.
Tolton batted around in that first inning, sending 13 batters to the plate. Senior infielder Justus Martin plated one with an infield single and later scored on senior Connor Head's infield hit.
Sophomore Alex Frost provided more insurance to cap the first-inning scoring, reaching base on an error by St. Mary's first baseman John Maness. Frost, the youngest starter for Tolton, also walked and was hit by a pitch.
"It's very tempting to be nonchalant and just kind of lose focus offensively (in games like this)," Chick said. "Our job as a coaching staff is to make sure that we're still on them to make sure they're focused. ... It doesn't change if we're losing 10-1 or up 10-1."
St. Mary's, which struck out eight times total as a team, was held hitless for the first two innings of the game before senior Roberto Aguilar punched a single into the outfield.
The Dragons finally got to Ryan in the fourth inning when senior outfielder Naseem London laced a leadoff double into the left field corner. Junior catcher Konnor Goersch followed that up with an RBI double to put St. Mary's on the board.
"We almost got no-hit today, so it was good to get a couple (hits) there," St. Mary's coach Sherron Rives said. "We're a junior-heavy team, so we hope those guys can carry us a little bit."
Ryan escaped the jam with a little help from senior catcher Jacob Hoernschemeyer, who completed the second half of a "strike 'em out, throw 'em out" double play.
Hoernschemeyer, a Saint Louis commit, nabbed an unsuspecting runner at second base to close the inning.
"He's got my full blessing. If he feels like he can get a guy with his arm, I let him go," Chick said.
Adding to his standout defense, Hoernschemeyer also added a two-run single for Tolton in its five-run fourth inning. He finished 1-for-2 with a walk and two RBI.
Tolton found its success against Dragons starter Soren Hennies, who lasted three innings before he was pulled. The junior allowed 10 runs and threw several wild pitches, including two that allowed runs to score.
Maness came in to relieve Hennies and provided comfort with a scoreless fourth inning before allowing Tolton's fifth-inning burst. The reliever walked four batters in the inning and struggled to overcome a fielding error by outfielder Ethan Abernathy that plated a run.
"It was a tough matchup going against Tolton," Rives said. "One of those things that's a learning lesson for us. I'm actually glad we got a chance to play them to see where the bar is set so that we know how much work we got to do."
Tolton's victory marked its first of the season but its 15th consecutive win dating back to last season. The Trailblazers closed the season on a 14-game winning streak, defeating Springfield Catholic in the Class 3 championship.
Chick said Tolton brought back most of its championship roster, including all-state pitchers in Head and Ryan, as well as all-state shortstop Lucas Wietholder.
After leading the team in RBI as a freshman last season, Wietholder did not record one against St. Mary's. The sophomore single and walked, showcasing the depth of the Trailblazers' offense.
Tolton next challenges Class 6 opponent Smith-Cotton (0-2) at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Sedalia. The Tigers have lost their past two games by a combined 23 runs.
"I told the boys, 'Today we're 1-0. Tomorrow we're 0-0.' We got to take every game as if it's brand new, take every at-bat as if it's brand new."