Fresh off a MSHSAA Class 3 championship one season ago, Tolton baseball continued right where it left off against St. Mary's (St. Louis) on Monday in Columbia.

The Trailblazers dominated from start to finish in a 15-1 run-rule victory in five innings. Tolton (1-0) scored eight of its runs in a commanding first inning, which set the tone for the rest of the game.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying sports journalism Reach me at bhwd3@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you