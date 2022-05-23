Tolton baseball will continue postseason play at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 3 sectional round.
The Trailblazers will take on Hermann at Hermann City Park. The Bearcats won the Class 3 District 8 championship.
As the No. 1 seed in the Class 3 District 7 tournament, Tolton defeated North Callaway and South Callaway to win a second consecutive district championship. Despite a 5-2 win in the district title game, Trailblazers head coach Ehrich Chick said the team was not satisfied with their performance.
“They understand that they did not play well, especially defensively against South Callaway, and South Callaway was a great program,” Chick said. “For us, we got lucky as far as being able to come out victorious in that game.”
Tolton played Hermann once already this season on April 26. That game ended in an 11-1 victory for the Trailblazers, but Chick doesn’t want his team to underestimate the Bearcats in the postseason.
“Every team that makes it this far is good for a reason,” Chick said. “Whether luck is on their side, whether they’re hot at the right time, doesn’t matter. You cannot sleep on this team just for the simple fact that they can come out here and beat us if we’re not careful.”
If the Trailblazers can get a second win against Hermann, they will advance to the state quarterfinals where they will face the winner of the matchup between Elsberry and Palmyra.