Tolton baseball's historic season has found its fairy-tale ending.
The Trailblazers came from behind to beat Springfield Catholic 8-4 in the MSHSAA Class 3 title game Friday at US Ballpark in Ozark.
With its win, Tolton secured its first state title in program history.
After losing its first two games of the season, Tolton went on to win 18 of its last 19 games of the season, including 14 in a row to end the season.
The Trailblazers started the game with an early deficit. After Springfield Catholic loaded the bases in the top of the first, starting pitcher and MU commit Coleman Morrison got the scoring started with a two-RBI double. After an under-thrown ball made it past Tolton's starter Logan Thompson, the Fighting Irish had an early 3-0 lead. Tolton pulled Thompson from the mound in the second inning for Connor Head.
The Trailblazers responded in the bottom of the second, when Justus Martin hit a two-RBI triple. After a throwing error during the play, Martin rounded the bases to tie the game at 3.
The Fighting Irish soon pulled back ahead after Benjamin Ruter hit an RBI double in the top of the third, giving Springfield Catholic a 4-3 lead.
Tolton responded again, with Martin hitting a two-RBI single in the bottom of the third to give Tolton its first lead of the game.
The Trailblazers extended the lead in the bottom of the fourth after Thompson slapped a two-RBI single to push their advantage to three.
Tolton got one more insurance run in the bottom of the sixth following an RBI single from JC Putnam.
Meanwhile, on the mound, Head was dealing for the Trailblazers. Head only allowed one run in the game and also struck out the side in the fifth. Head's pitching dominance, along with Tolton's offense, proved to be enough to end with the Trailblazers hoisting the trophy.