Tolton pitcher Jonah Sarabia signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Southeast Missouri State on Monday, becoming the first baseball player in the Trailblazers' 11-year history to receive a Division I offer.
"If you're wanting to compete at that (collegiate) level, you're going to see guys like Jonah," coach Ehrich Chick said. "It's great for our guys to see firsthand, the ones who talk about playing division one baseball, they get to see what that actually looks like."
To say Sarabia's contributions to the Trailblazers program were impactful would be an understatement. Last season, Sarabia went 4-2 with 80 strikeouts and only 15 total walks, averaging two strikeouts per inning. With an ERA of 2.11, Sarabia earned an All-State honorable mention — the first in Tolton baseball history.
"For a long time at Tolton, we've played a lot of games against teams that were better than us," Chick said. "My first year here after COVID, you know, Jonah shows up and now we're able to compete more and he's able to push guys. ... That kind of set the tone and set the stage for us in regards to, you know, we've got a shot to go far, and we did."
Sarabia played a crucial role in the Trailblazers' 2020-21 season, when the team won the Class 3 District 8 Tournament and advanced to the second round of the Class 3 State Tournament — the furthest Tolton has ever gone.
"It was the 10th inning against Palmyra," Sarabia said. "And I hit the pitch for a walkoff. That was the furthest we've ever went and just to be able to keep going and be able to contribute, it felt really special to me."
His first time pitching for Tolton was a moment to remember as well. Against a strong Carrollton team which ended last season at 23-4, Sarabia earned 13 strikeouts in the span of five innings securing the Trailblazers' second win of the season.
"I like striking people out, it's just fun," Sarabia said of his performance. "And being able to have a full team behind my back, everyone cared. It was really special to me."
Besides providing his elite pitching ability for the Redhawks next season, Sarabia will be a major contributor to the program off the field as well.
"He loves to be around the guys, loves to tell funny stories. He's kind of the life of the party," Chick said. "He's somebody who just, you can't help but smile at, you know? As much of a goofball he is, he's a great kid and fun to have around and he'll push you to get better, but he'll also love you at the same time."