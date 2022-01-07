Tolton boys basketball beat Cardinal Ritter 68-53 Friday night in Columbia. The Lions double-teamed Jevon Porter early, but he scored five points at the end of the first quarter. Porter finished with 21 points, while Aaron Rowe had 11 for the Trailblazers.
Justin Boyer hit a 3-pointer in the third quarter to put the Trailblazers up by 10 points and put the game out of Cardinal Ritter's reach.
Tolton's next game is Highland Optimist Shootout in Highland, Illinois.
Hickman boys basketball drops away game to Ozark
Hickman boys basketball lost to Ozark 74-64. The Kewpies cut the Tigers' lead down to five points with two minutes remaining, but Ozark pulled away after that.
The Kewpies travel to Tolton for their next game at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Rock Bridge boys basketball tops Central
Rock Bridge beat Central (Kansas City) 85-44 in Columbia.
The Bruins' next game is Tuesday against Granite City at Rock Bridge.