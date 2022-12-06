Tolton boys basketball took down Fatima 66-53 in its home opener Tuesday. Senior James Lee led the way with 25 points for the Trailblazers, and sophomore Exavier Wilson added 16 points. The win moved Tolton to 3-1 on the season.

The Trailblazers next compete in the Blue Valley Northwest Tournament on Dec. 8 in Overland Park, Kansas. Tolton will take on Blue Valley Northwest (Ks.), Kickapoo and Bentonville West (Ark.) over a three-day span.

