The madness of March starts early for Tolton boys basketball with one of the most formidable districts in Class 4.
Even though the Trailblazers are ranked as the No. 4 team in Class 4 in the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Poll, MSHSAA slotted Tolton into the second position in the District 9 bracket. Just above Tolton is the class’ No. 2 school, Blair Oaks, and No. 8 Fatima — a team which didn’t even receive a first-round bye.
“If you have an off night, it’ll be your last night playing this season,” coach Jeremy Osborne said.
With such a loaded bracket, there’s bound to be some mayhem in Thursday’s semifinals and Saturday’s district championship at Blair Oaks.
High-profile semifinal against Fatima is set
While the Comets had to earn their way into a semifinal contest with Tuesday’s quarterfinal against Boonville, Fatima rolled to a 70-34 win over the Pirates to set up an early top-10 showdown against Tolton on Thursday.
The Trailblazers and Comets met earlier this year, and Tolton came out on top 58-46 on the road. In that contest, Tahki Chievous and Jevon Porter powered the Trailblazers’ offense with 13 points apiece to run away with the game in the second half.
Osborne’s team had eight days to prepare for the Comets, which he said bodes well for the team after playing multiple games a week down the stretch.
“Anytime you can have this much time, you can finally catch your breath and mix in an off-day in there,” Osborne said. “(We) got a lot of film study and one-on-one individual time with coaches. It helps being able to get ready for that ‘second season’ of the postseason.”
Since Tolton didn’t know who it would play until Tuesday night, Osborne said the team has mostly focused on itself during the extra practice days. However, he said that the team reviewed film from both Fatima and Boonville over the course of the week.
The contest will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at Blair Oaks.
Potential for more Tolton-Blair Oaks district tournament fireworks
After a year hiatus from sharing the same district, MSHSAA set the two Class 4 powerhouses on a collision course once again in the event both higher seeds win their Thursday semifinals.
The rivalry has produced some classics, especially in the district tournament. The last time the Trailblazers and Falcons met in the postseason in 2020, then-sophomore Quinn Kusgen buried a game-winning buzzer-beater from halfcourt in double overtime to send Blair Oaks to the state tournament.
In the two years before that, Tolton got a one-point win of its own as a four-seed to knock Blair Oaks out of the district tournament on the Trailblazers‘ path to a district title in 2018, and Blair Oaks knocked off the top-seeded Trailblazers in the 2019 district championship.
Tolton hasn’t won a game against Blair Oaks since 2018, with the 59-55 loss on Dec. 28 serving as the latest in a series of tight defeats.
In the contest, the Trailblazers led for three quarters and by as much as 10 points in the third quarter. With Kusgen and McDonald’s All-American nominee Luke Northweather pushing the charge, the Falcons came back in the fourth quarter and sealed the game late at the free-throw line.
“They just did a really good job executing their stuff,” Osborne said. “I think we did good for about three quarters defensively, and then fourth quarter, we just didn’t execute. On the offensive end, I think we settled a couple times and they got the line when we didn’t.”
But Osborne isn’t focused on the Falcons quite yet. His sights are focused on Fatima, and he embraces the challenge that comes with the “win or go home” ramifications of the postseason.
“When it comes to single-elimination tournaments, I think everybody’s senses are heightened and everybody’s awareness is heightened,” Osborne said. “Seniors don’t want to lose, so you’re going to get everybody’s best version of themselves. I think that adds a certain level of excitement to it.
”That’s why March Madness is such a hit. This is our version of March Madness.”