Friday's matchup between Tolton (14-7) and Cardinal Ritter (17-3) in St. Louis featured a highly competitive contest between a pair of the state's top boys basketball programs.
Tolton, ranked No. 4 in Class 4 by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association, lost a 71-66 double-overtime thriller against Archdiocesan Athletic Association foe Cardinal Ritter, who entered the game as the top-ranked program in Class 5.
James Lee, who scored a team-high 20 points for the Trailblazers, forced overtime with a second-chance basket with 50 seconds remaining.
Cardinal Ritter attempted a game-winning shot at both the final horn in regulation and at the end of the first overtime, but both times the shot clanked off the front of the rim.
Foul trouble haunted the Trailblazers throughout the contest, forcing them to play without a pair of dynamic playmakers in sophomore guard Exavier "Zay" Wilson and senior center Evens Appolon, in overtime.
Lee fouled out in overtime as well, leaving Tolton without its three leading scorers on the night for the double overtime period. Wilson and Appolon finished with 15 and 12 points, respectively.
The loss was Tolton's first in a conference game this season. The Trailblazers will look to bounce back against East St. Louis at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Ramey Mid Missouri Invitational in Harrisburg.
Bruins boys hoops routs Smith-Cotton
Rock Bridge boys basketball dominated from start to finish in its 81-40 home conference win against Smith-Cotton.
The Bruins took command early, taking control down low by driving the ball to the basket in the majority of their possessions. Eighteen of Rock Bridge's first 23 points came from the paint.
The Bruins held a 40-21 lead at halftime.
Rock Bridge (14-4, 2-1 Central Missouri Activities Conference) found success shooting in the second half, while Smith-Cotton (3-16, 0-4) never rallied. Despite the Tigers knocking down their fair share of field goals, they could not overcome the Bruins' constant offensive and defensive pressure.
Rock Bridge takes on Bishop DuBourg at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Central Bank Shootout in Jefferson City.
Rock Bridge girls basketball drops semifinal game
Rock Bridge girls basketball lost to Vashon 58-48 in the Webster Winter Challenge semifinal in Webster Groves.
The Bruins return to the court to face Lift for Life in the Webster Winter Challenge third-place game at 3 p.m. Saturday in Webster Groves.