Friday's matchup between Tolton (14-7) and Cardinal Ritter (17-3) in St. Louis featured a highly competitive contest between a pair of the state's top boys basketball programs.

Tolton, ranked No. 4 in Class 4 by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association, lost a 71-66 double-overtime thriller against Archdiocesan Athletic Association foe Cardinal Ritter, who entered the game as the top-ranked program in Class 5.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying sports journalism Reach me at bhwd3@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you