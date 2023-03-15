Tolton’s James Lee (1) dribbles with the basketball as Henry Neuenswander (25) defends for Helias (copy)

Tolton guard James Lee (1) dribbles in transition as Helias forward Henry Neuenswander defends Feb. 10 in Columbia. Lee and the Trailblazers will play Vashon in the MSHSAA Class 4 semifinals at 2 p.m. Thursday in Springfield.

 Maya Morris/Missourian

One season ago, Tolton watched its MSHSAA Class 4 state championship aspirations vanish as Vashon beat the Trailblazers 57-49 to win its 16th state title in program history.

Tolton hopes those memories of heartbreak and despair will serve as motivation when the two teams meet again at 2 p.m. Thursday at Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, this time in the Class 4 semifinals.

  Sports reporter, spring 2023

