One season ago, Tolton watched its MSHSAA Class 4 state championship aspirations vanish as Vashon beat the Trailblazers 57-49 to win its 16th state title in program history.
Tolton hopes those memories of heartbreak and despair will serve as motivation when the two teams meet again at 2 p.m. Thursday at Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, this time in the Class 4 semifinals.
Tolton (21-9) has relied on its defense to advance to the state semis. The Trailblazers have held each of their four postseason opponents under 40 points, something they did only three times in the regular season.
Vashon has won five Class 4 state title since 2016 and was scheduled to play in the semifinals in 2020, but the tournament was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wolverines (23-7) are seeking their third consecutive state title and have yet to lose to a team from Missouri this season. After winning the Class 4 District 5 championship, they defeated Soldan International Studies 79-42 and Lutheran St. Charles 77-45.
Tolton and Vashon have played four of the same opponents this season — Battle, Hickman, Lutheran St. Charles and Miller Career Academy.
Both semifinal teams defeated Hickman, Lutheran St. Charles and Miller Career Academy, but only Vashon beat Battle, which advanced to the Class 6 quarterfinals before falling to top-ranked Staley — a team the Wolverines beat 58-57 on Jan. 28.
“They are so athletic at every single position, and there is no drop off when they go to the bench,” Battle coach Ben Pallardy said of the Wolverines. “There is absolutely no drop off, especially on the defensive end.”
More than 10 Wolverines have played in at least seven games, a testament to the team's depth. Senior Kennard Davis Jr. leads the pack, but sophomores Trey Williams Jr. and Nicholas Randle and senior Cameron Stovall also stand out.
Eleven players scored in Vashon's quarterfinal win over Lutheran St. Charles, making it difficult for the Cougars to focus on stopping one of several stars.
“They share the basketball. To have so much talent on one team and move the ball as well as they do is impressive to see, but I think the biggest thing that we struggled with was their physical play in the half-court setting,” LSC coach Corey Dowden Sr. said.
Like Tolton, Vashon's rotation has good size and an athletic defense, traits that make the Wolverines explosive in the half court and afford them opportunities in transition. Hickman felt the Wolverines' pressure in a 69-31 loss to the Wolverines on Feb. 18.
“Tremendous, tremendous defensive pressure all the way from full court (at) the very beginning of the game,” Hickman coach Cray Logan said. “It's so beautiful to watch the synchronization that they’ve all got the same thing on their mind, and they all move at the same pace.”
The Wolverines also pride themselves on rebounding, specifically on the offensive end. Randall and 6-foot-8 senior Jordan Logan are the biggest mismatches down low.
Pallardy said Vashon's strength is getting to the rim and scoring inside, which makes the Trailblazers’ defensive integrity within the arc a priority. Senior center Evens Appolon and junior forward Will Fretwell will be tasked with protecting the rim.
“(Appolon) is going to have to stay out of foul trouble and stay on the court,” Pallardy said. “I think if he can do that, his size is going to give them some fits, so that is gonna be a really big key.”
The Trailblazers play tight man-to-man defense as well as a zone, the latter designed to limit scoring inside and force teams to shoot from the perimeter. Freshman guard Blake Pingeton has been a defensive mismatch for opposing guards and wings all season, but staying out of foul trouble is key.
The Wolverines thrive on turnovers and fast-break buckets, meaning senior guard James Lee and sophomore guard Exavier Wilson will be key as Tolton's primary ball handlers.
Tolton and Vashon are led by high-level athletes and experienced coaches in Jeremy Osborne and Tony Irons, who will battle for the third consecutive season.
“Tony does a great job,” Osborne said. “We're thankful for the opportunity to keep competing, so they've earned their spot, but so have we.”
Central (Park Hills) and St. Joseph Lafayette will play before the Trailblazers and Wolverines in the other semifinal, with tip-off scheduled for noon in Springfield.
The Class 4 third-place game will be played at 10 a.m. Friday, and the championship game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday.