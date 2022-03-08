ROLLA — Before the Class 4 sectional against Fair Grove, Jeremy Osborne was frank about the two areas Tolton boys basketball needed to focus on Tuesday and beyond: in the paint and on defense.
Jevon Porter wasn’t in the vicinity to overhear his coach’s words, but he may as well have been eavesdropping with how he commanded the floor to lead the Trailblazers to the state quarterfinal with a 76-58 victory.
“I just try to do the same thing every time, just try to help my team win any way I can,” Porter said. “I don’t know if it’s my best performance or not. Tonight, I just had a size advantage and my teammates found me.”
The Pepperdine commit owned Gibson Arena with a monstrous 34-point, 17-rebound performance that built a big first-half lead and sustained the Trailblazers when Fair Grove began to catch fire late.
Porter recorded his team’s first nine points to counteract Fair Grove’s offense built on finding any opportunity to run in transition. The Eagles maintained a close contest in the first quarter, but the height disparity between Porter and Fair Grove‘s players was anything but close.
The 6-foot-11 forward loomed large on both ends of the court throughout. He had eight inches on the tallest Eagle, while Evens Appolon stood half a foot taller than his opposition. Both big men racked up offensive rebounds in quick order to finish off emphatic putbacks that added up in the first half.
“We’re a pretty tall team, so we usually have a size advantage,” Porter said. “But for this game in particular, he made sure we knew to get to the paint and pound the paint every time.”
On the defensive end, the shorter Eagles had to settle for deep 3s to avoid Porter, Appolon and 6-6 Justin Boyer’s arms waiting to swat. Tolton tallied at least six blocks in the opening quarter, forcing Bryan Tucker to readjust his offensive gameplan.
“You try to play to your strengths, and our strengths are our size and athleticism,” Osborne said.
While Tucker adjusted, Porter flourished in the paint on offense. Fourteen Porter points propelled the Blazers to a 17-point halftime advantage. Porter outscored the entire Eagles roster in the first half and wrapped up a double-double with 4:36 left in the first half.
The Eagles attempted to quell Porter with a box and-one defensive strategy. But much like Hydra in the Marvel franchise, when you cut off one head, two more take its place.
Tolton’s offense flowed freely in the second half as the Porter double team created openings for more Blazers to get in on the action. While Fair Grove opened the half by shooting at will in an attempt to wriggle its way back into the game, Aaron Rowe and Tahki Chievous both went to work to stamp out a big run.
“It opened (the offense) up because one player’s got to be open,” Rowe said. “You just get a couple passes going and then you’re wide open.”
Even when Fair Grove hit on a substantial 10-2 run to open the fourth, the Blazers never wavered and rode eight fourth-quarter points from Porter along with contributions from the rest of the starting five to send the Eagles packing from the state tournament.
Three Fair Grove seniors — Ryan Berry, Logan Daniels and Devin Carroll — ended their high school careers with double-digit scoring performances. Carroll led the way for the Eagles with 19 points on the evening.
“This was a section game, and nobody’s here by accident,” Osborne said. “Those guys competed extremely hard, but our team found a way to win today.”
Tolton’s state quarterfinal matchup will take place at 2:45 p.m. Saturday against Willow Springs (22-5) in Lebanon. The Bears defeated Lamar 66-42 on Tuesday night to advance.